Scott County's schedule for a season of growth in boys' soccer had the cadence of the typical calendar in Kentucky.
August was scorching and unforgiving at times, but the Cardinals knew if they perspired through it and paid their dues, there would be some cool September nights on which they could figuratively bask in the sunset and toast a few marshmallows.
SC christened autumn Tuesday evening with its third win in the past four matches, a 2-1 verdict over East Jessamine.
“I really think having such a difficult schedule that we did prepared us,” SC coach Tyler Sexton said. “It through us into the fire. We were forced to adapt. We got a lot better in that month.”
David Rodriguez supplied the game-winner with 15:24 remaining, a rip from the right wing that narrowly threaded the needle between the near post and goalkeeper Tannar Nally of East Jessamine (4-9-1).
It answered a header by Corbyn Smith off a throw-in from Isaac Johnson that knotted the game only a minute earlier.
“I was surprised that one (by Rodriguez) went in,” said SC sophomore Makai Calulot, who scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season to put the Cards on top early in the match. “It was really important, because we didn't have many chances in the second half. I think that was our really big chance.”
Since a six-game skid that included four titanic opponents from Lexington, Scott County (5-7-1) has taken down Garrard County, Sayre and now East Jessamine.
In addition to the rugged competition, Scott County also has learned crucial lessons from potential wins that became draws as well as would-be draws that turned into losses.
“I would have really liked an insurance goal that game. That equalizer there had me sweating a little bit,” Sexton said. “That was definitely something I felt like we deserved. We had been dominating possession, and goals eventually come when you have the ball. That little near post wouldn't beat most of the August matches we had.”
Reece Dotson, Gavin Erb and Gage Bowling anchored the defense in front of SC keeper Ian Stanley, with Dotson and Erb primarily marking Johnson, the Jaguars' leading scorer.
“Our defense was pretty rock-solid. We didn't deal well with their long throws, but we found a way to scrape out the win there,” Sexton said. “With this whole possession thing we're trying to do here, we work it around. The defense, they're forced to pass with optimum technical ability. That's been a huge improvement this year, but it's got a lot of room to improve still.”
SC's developing forward line of Calulot, Rodriguez and Tayseer Jabbour teamed up for the Cards' first go-ahead goal.
“David played a great ball over to me. I hit it with my back, and it went over to Makai, and he scored,” Jabbour said. “We're growing a lot. Partnerships are being formed. Makai and I are really starting to understand each other. Obviously this is our first year playing together. And David is starting to mold with us.”
Saturday's 6-3 win over Sayre was SC's first district win since 2020, which is also the last time the Cardinals enjoyed a two-match winning streak.
They'll try to extend it on the road at Western Hills (Thursday) and Berea (Saturday).
“Before that we had good momentum. We had a good attitude at practice,” Calulot said. “We came out and beat Sayre, got a good result, and it's gonna keep rolling from there.”
Scott County’s record and postseason aspirations also both received a boost from this week’s announcement that Henry Clay forfeited its wins over SC and five others due to the use of an ineligible player.
The Cards slide upward to 2-2 in the 42nd District, where they will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and advance directly to a semifinal date against Bryan Station in early October.
“I think we really knew we were gonna have a tough few games against the Lexington teams, and then we knew it would ease off,” Jabbour added. “Now we're finally taking advantage of that.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.