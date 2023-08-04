Forget wins. Even enough healthy bodies to properly finish an 80-minute match were tough for Scott County boys' soccer to cobble together in the three autumns after Georgetown grew from one high school into two.
A coaching change, a modest winning streak against teams on the Cardinals' own level, and an unforgettably gritty performance in the 42nd District playoffs have infused SC with momentum not seen in years.
“It's going really well. I'm pretty excited about our level,” SC coach Tyler Sexton said. “We've got a good group this year. We only graduated two, so we've still got a good core. A lot of our guys got into the club scene as well, so we've been putting some work in.”
Sexton guided the Cardinals to six wins against nine losses and two draws in his first season at the helm. That was a far cry from the 0-15 mark of 2021 and Scott County's greatest number of victories since a 9-8-1 ledger in 2018, a year before an overwhelming amount of the county's soccer talent gravitated to Great Crossing.
The Warhawks aren't going away any time soon, and the 11th Region is no less brutal.
But the Cards now brandish healthy numbers and a level of confidence adequate to stand toe-to-toe with the heavyweights on their schedule.
“I want 10 wins,” senior Hunter Jackson said. “That's my goal this year. I think we've improved a lot. We just want to keep improving. I want to see us do better every single year.”
Buoyed by consecutive wins over Sayre, East Jessamine and Berea, SC entered the district semifinals a heavy underdog against Bryan Station.
The Cardinals scored first, however, on Makai Calulot's team-leading 11th goal of the year and held the Defenders down for a half before running out of gas in a 3-1 verdict.
“We've been working this offseason, two-a-days for two weeks now. I feel like our fitness has gotten better from last year, our touch, all around just better from last year,” said Calulot, now a junior. “Beginning of last year, we were more good players and not a good team. Towards the end of the year we became a better team.”
Scott County showcases seven seniors — Jackson is joined by returning goalkeeper Ian Stanley, Gavin Erb, James Hopwood, Jake Lyon, Quinn Milligan and Angel Rodriguez — after graduating only two from last year's build.
Many of the Cardinals performed double duty in back-to-back varsity and JV matches. There won't be such a massive swing going forward.
“We took 20 and 20, varsity and JV,” Sexton said. “We've got a full program this year. We've got more players that are still trying to be added to the roster. We're trying to manage that now. It's just about giving the kids the game, letting them learn from the game and teaching them what I can, but ultimately making sure that they're playing all the time and making a positive environment.”
Players are already seeing the fruit of that labor.
“It's been nice having two teams, seeing the younger kids grow their love for soccer out here,” Calulot said. “We do have a lot of defensive depth. There are a lot of people that can play defense. If somebody needs a break, there's always a sub for defense at least. I think we have a really strong midfield.”
Stanley anchored the back line with 94 saves and three shutouts between the posts a year ago.
With one goal apiece, Rodriguez and Braden Howard are the only returning players other than Calulot with experience striking the ball into a varsity net, so scoring will be a work in progress.
“We've got a couple guys who have proven really clinical in the attacking areas. They're making good runs. We're still working on a little bit, but we'll find that stride at the right time this year I hope,” Sexton said. “Our leading scorer last year was Makai. He's going to be heavily involved in our attack. We've got a couple young guys coming through that are hopefully going to give us good energy and youthfulness.”
Scott County started last season with a draw at North Laurel and the elusive win over Franklin County, both in week one.
The Cardinals rode out a lengthy losing streak, several by one-sided margins, and learned the value of sticking together.
It paid off with a six-game sequence in which SC went 4-1-1 heading into the district tournament.
“Our teamwork has gotten a lot better,” Jackson said. “We had a lot of selfishness. Everybody wanted to be like the hero of the team last year. I think we've changed that a lot. Its gotten a lot better team-wise.”
Bryan Station survived Scott County in the playoffs after cruising 7-1 in the regular-season meeting only four weeks earlier and 8-0 in the winless 2021 campaign.
It was a solid performance that set the bar for what the Cardinals hope to accomplish in a new year with new goals.
“I think that showed that we can compete with the best teams,” Jackson said. “In my opinion we can do a lot more of that this year. That is like the standard. We can do that against teams like that in and out, every single game this season.”
Continuity is on the Cards' side for the first time in recent memory.
Sexton, who played at both Woodford County High School and Georgetown College before coaching at Lafayette and on the club level, didn't have to match nearly the same number of names with faces this summer.
“Definitely it's easier the second year,” Sexton said. “The first year I was learning everything, and this year I feel like I know most things and was able to get prepared.”
He'll also be able to delegate leadership roles to the largest senior nucleus the program has seen in a while.
“This year we're doing a senior leader culture,” Sexton said. “We're breaking the kids into groups and having the seniors be in charge of certain groups so everybody gets a chance to lead and everybody gets a chance to follow. Hopefully we can implement a culture like that for years to come.”
SC's early schedule should give the Cardinals two weeks to build more momentum before a home showdown with perennial district, region and state title contender Henry Clay on Aug. 22.
Great Crossing, Madison Central, Lexington Christian and Lafayette furnish September tests inside the region.
Preseason matches also were designed with iron-sharpens-iron detail.
“The Station game was very close. We had a really competitive team that played a very similar style to Station that we played this past Saturday, Iroquois out of Louisville,” Sexton said.
“They were very athletic with a lot of speed up the sides and gave us real problems with that. That's a good experience for us to have regarding dealing with similar type of teams.”
SC will travel to GC for a Battle of the Birds friendly at 3:30 p.m, Saturday before opening the schedule in earnest at home with Harrison County on Tuesday.
Calulot said the key to his teammate's measuring stick of double-digit wins will be unity through the highs and lows.
“We definitely need to be more bonded as a team,” Calulot said. “We still have some selfishness here and there. If we get together, bond, become a real team, we can be successful.”