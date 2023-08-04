Bring 'em out

Tyler Sexton has stepped up the participation, win total and expectations surrounding Scott County boys' soccer, all while entering only his second season as head coach.

 Kal Oakes
Forget wins. Even enough healthy bodies to properly finish an 80-minute match were tough for Scott County boys' soccer to cobble together in the three autumns after Georgetown grew from one high school into two.
 

Tags

Recommended for you