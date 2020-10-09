It might be a different and more complicated season with countless new faces on both sides, but Great Crossing and Frankfort played another schoolboy soccer match for the ages Thursday night at Sower Field in the capital city.
A rematch of last autumn's 41st District final with the probable top seed in this season's playoff on the line played out in remarkably similar fashion with an almost identical finish.
Great Crossing responded to the adversity of losing its starting goalkeeper to a scary injury, giving away two leads and receiving three yellow cards by prevailing, 3-2, on sophomore Tristan Morrin's strike in the seventh round of tie-breaking penalty kicks.
“That's probably the best thing is we found a way,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “I'm hoping that this a is a good wake-up call for the guys to know that just because we have talent on the team doesn't mean anything if we don't out it together.”
The win gives GC (4-2-1 overall, 2-0 district) a chance to wrap up the regular-season title for the second straight year Saturday night at home against Western Hills.
Preston Welch and Doug Gindling each scored during the conventional portion of the game for the Warhawks. Ethan Vermillion delivered twice for the Panthers (9-2, 2-1), including the tying goal with 2:55 remaining.
District games utilize a pair of five-minute overtime periods, then the penalty kicks if the bonus soccer doesn't determine a winner.
“We had some chances in the extra time and didn't finish,” Maxwell said
Frankfort's Ty Hancock and Gindling each buried the first shot in the best-of-five session. Both keepers – Sam Yocum for the Panthers, Connor Dias in relief of Michael Moeller for the Warhawks, roared back with a save in the second round.
“Connor is the most athletic kid on our team, no doubt about it,” Maxwell said. “He was on the line getting ready, and he jumped, and his head was above the crossbar. That athleticism gives him the ability to make some saves, and he really stepped up. He hasn't seen the field much this year, but when he has he's done well, and tonight was no different.”
Kickers have a distinct advantage from the 12-yard PK distance, and both teams made it look as if the process might go on all night. Tyron Reynolds and Vermillion found the net with ease for Frankfort, matched by GC's Trey Dice and Welch.
Dias initially stopped Frankfort's fifth try, but the official ruled that he moved both feet off the line too quickly. Adam Gritton took advantage of the reprieve, putting the pressure on GC senior Austin Welch, who also cashed in.
That forced both teams even farther down their roster. Reagan Disney, who had seen minimal playing time in the 90-minute deadlock, answered Colton Cracraft in round six.
Then the Panthers shot wide right, and Morrin's offering was true to the top shelf, touching off another wild celebration in rival territory.
“Tristan's been hitting them well in practice, so we put him in that seventh spot, and he put it away. I told him make sure he texts his brother and tells him that's how it done,” quipped Maxwell, a reference to Keagan Morrin, leading scorer as a senior on last year's club.
Great Crossing rallied around the loss of Moeller, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation after collapsing on the field far away from the action with 8:57 left in regulation. Six minutes earlier, he had appeared to recover after being kicked in the head while making a save.
Gindling, typically a linchpin of the defense, gave GC a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the season on an assist from Welch with 14 minutes to go.
“It was a great ball into him. He took a touch into the box, rifled it into the back corner, and the keeper just didn't have a chance,” Maxwell said. “Doug is calm and steady. He is not one who gets frazzled easily, which is why he stepped up and is one of the guys who took a PK for us as well. Doug had a huge game. Not a lot happened on his side of the field defensively with their attack either.”
Vermillion greeted Dias with the equalizer at the 2:55 mark.
Preston Welch put Great Crossing in front with 9:30 left in the first half, punching a free kick around a wall of four Frankfort defenders and through Yocum.
Vermillion pulled the Panthers even on a solo rush from midfield with 25:58 to go in the second half.
“His first one, we made a poor decision with the ball. He was able to pick it up, and he just drove,” Maxwell said. “Instead of someone stepping in and playing good defense, we stabbed and stabbed and let him shift his way through. Credit to him for seeing that line and going.
"The second goal I'm 99% sure was a hand ball, but he was in the right place at the right time. Big games are all about certain moments, and he caused some issues at those moments.”
Similar to last year's memorable match in which a Great Crossing player was red-carded early in the game, the yellows put the Warhawks in figurative handcuffs at times.
“It's easy to lose it and go off the deep end a little bit,” Maxwell said. “We've got to remember we're the better team in this district, and there's reasons teams step up to play us. We don't step up to play them.
"Every team that we play is going to give us their best, and if we don't give our best right back, they're just gonna stay in matches. Like tonight, we had chances early on and didn't take those chances, and that gives teams hope. We've got to crush that hope.”