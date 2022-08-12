A new era in Scott County boys’ soccer kicked off in promising fashion Tuesday evening with a 3-3 draw against North Laurel on the road in London.
By splitting the difference in head coach Tyler Sexton’s debut, the Cards achieved a result that eluded them all of last season in an 0-15 campaign.
SC scored three consecutive goals to grab a 3-1 lead before North Laurel rallied to salvage the tie. David Flores Rodriguez notched the equalizer with an assist from Alex Toro.
Makai Calulot put the Cardinals in front, again assisted by Toro. Angel Rodriguez provided the insurance goal courtesy of James Hopwood.
Gavin Erb was named player of the match for his defense.
Scott County’s last win was in the 42nd District quarterfinals in 2020, courtesy of a penalty-kick tiebreaker against Sayre.
The Cardinals stayed on the road Thursday at Harrison County. This year’s Battle of the Birds at Great Crossing kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
