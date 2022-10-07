The fuel gauge finally took a sharp, left-hand turn into the red, and the check engine light flickered on Scott County's season about five minutes from the end of regulation in the 42nd District boys' soccer semifinals Wednesday night.
Even after SC crossed the finish line on fumes in a 3-1 loss to Bryan Station, there wasn't anyone affiliated with the program who wouldn't have proclaimed the night and the three-month journey one heck of a ride.
Parents and friends who stayed behind after the horn saluted the Cardinals with a standing ovation as they took their thank-you jog across the turf at Birds Nest Stadium, and rightfully so. SC led by a goal and was just over 20 minutes away from one of the colossal upsets of the KHSAA season before Station stormed back.
“We fought until the gas tank was empty again,” SC coach Tyler Sexton said. “Five minutes left in the game was where it unfolded. They just got some insane quality there in the final third and in front of the goal.”
Bryan Station (12-4-2) began its climb back from the brink of elimination with 20:26 remaining, when Faraja Musafiri finished a right-to-left cross from Fabio Tuduri with a header past the previously unsinkable Ian Stanley.
Even when that goal appeared to heighten the Defenders' sense of urgency, the Cardinals (6-9-2) matched the intensity in the face of a furious attack.
Gage Bowling, one of only two seniors on the SC roster and a key figure in Makai Calulot's first-half goal that put the Cards in front, provided another highlight-film moment at the other end of the pitch.
With Stanley still rising to his feet after juggling an initial shot from Station, Bowling raced behind his keeper and booted the ball to safety just shy of the goal line.
“Classic captain's performance from him,” Sexton said. “He's the leader of this team. He was the first person that I got any sort of message from as soon as I got hired here this year. He was like, 'I was a leader last year, and I'm planning on being a leader this year,' and that's exactly what he's done.”
Two goals from Juan Mina in a 36-second span finally sealed Scott County's fate and stopped their season shy of regions for the fifth consecutive year.
Mina buried the game-winner from 20 yards off a corner kick by Serge Nkomeza, who called the shot and shouted “this is it” before putting the ball in play. David Rodriguez attempted to clear the ball from the box for SC, but Mina pounced and put it home.
Moments later, Mina's insurance blast from the left wing touched off a loud and relieved celebration from the side outfitted in blue, green and gold.
The regular-season meeting followed a similar pattern, although Bryan Station led that one at intermission and converted with greater ease down the stretch in a 7-1 victory.
Scott County won four and tied another out of its next six matches down the stretch. The sum total of all that on-the-job training gave the Cardinals a groundswell of confidence.
“We had the fact that it was a 2-1 game at half, so we had plenty of belief,” Sexton said. “This team always has belief. The last few years have been rough on 'em, but they know every game starts 0-0 and they've got a chance in every single game. We came out today and tried our best.”
Wednesday's first half only strengthened that faith. Scott County frustrated Bryan Station early and often, forcing most of the Defenders’ shots from the perimeter and cluttering the box in front of Stanley.
Bowling, Gavin Erb and Reese Dotson led the defensive charge, which wasn't exactly a park-the-bus philosophy. Scott County's strategy to transition its defense into offense soon paid dividends.
“We had a build-out plan. Whenever we'd get in possession, we'd blow out as wide as we can and make the field as big as we an and try and pass,” Sexton said. “With how compact we were playing on defense and how wide we were getting on offense, that's just another testament to that work rate.”
One of those excursions ended in electrifying fashion and put SC on top. Bowling's rip from around the 18-yard line caromed off a Defender's back. Calulot caught it on a bounce and flicked it to the upper V with 10:36 remaining in the half.
Calulot raced over to the sideline and blew kisses to the home crowd before jumping into the arms of Bowling and other jubilant teammates.
Then it was the Stanley show. He made 14 saves on the night.
Scott County didn't win a single game last season, often struggling to keep 11 healthy players on the field.
“Night and day completely,” Sexton said. “It's a lot of effort, but then a lot of them tuning in their brains to actually passing the ball, maintaining possession and getting on the ball, and bravery and all the stuff.”
Bowling and Rodriguez are the only players who will graduate from a roster of 22.
“We had four or five starting freshmen today in a district tournament game,” Sexton said. “We're young. We're building. We're growing.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.