A chronologically experienced but varsity-young Great Crossing boys’ soccer roster learned a valuable opening-night lesson Tuesday night.
You simply can’t afford lulls, however brief, against an opponent of Lexington Catholic’s caliber.
The Knights piled up four goals in a 15-minute segment late in the first half, and it stood up for an impressive 4-1 victory.
“We’re learning,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “They’re a good side. They’re a fast side. They’re a strong side. They’re a physical side. Everything we didn’t do for 20, 30 minutes of the game, they did.”
JoJo Lancho was a repeat offender for Lexington Catholic. Georgetown resident Jaxon Witajewski and Catesby Clay each chalked up a goal in the onslaught.
Adan Cruz put the Warhawks on the board with 26 minutes remaining. Aiden Bryan nearly netted another from a tough angle in the right corner just before the final horn.
“They were better for a 15, 20-minute span, and we were not very good then. No other way to put it,” Maxwell said. “But I think the guys showed resilience in the second half not to just quit. A lot of teams could have folded right there, but they didn’t. They came out with passion, came out with some pride and put together a pretty decent second half.”
Lancho landed Catholic the lead with 20 minutes remaining in the first half on a nasty bounce after GC goalkeeper Ethan Purcell went to the ground for a fistful of earlier saves.
It was a deluge from there. Clay fed Lancho at the far post to make it 2-0.
Clay’s corner kick led to a close-range shot from Adam Meyer and a redirect by Witajewski with eight minutes to go. Clay joined the party with a snipe just over a minute later.
“We were still figuring our rotation first game of the season against a side that’s always a solid side,” Maxwell said. “I was talking to Wesley Holt, who started for us tonight. He said one of the biggest differences between JV and this year is the pace, how quick the game is.”
Offensively there were few GC runs prior to intermission, as Lexington Catholic successfully disrupted Bryan as well as last year’s leading goal-scorer, Preston Welch.
Another of the Warhawks’ top offensive threats, Rodolfo Flores, was held out after only being cleared to play earlier in the day.
“We had a couple chances down there in the second half. I don’t know if we could have gotten four, but I do think we could’ve had one or two more,” Maxwell said. “We’ll look back at this game in September and hopefully it’ll be just a blip on the map, growing pains. There’s always regions.
“And here’s the thing about Catholic. They haven’t changed how they play. (Coach Jonathan Kincheloe) has the exact same game plan every year. We’ve seen it. We know it.”
Great Crossing suits up 10 seniors after graduating similar numbers each of its first two seasons. The Warhawks won the 41st District title both years, reaching the 11th Region title game in 2019 and the quarterfinals in 2020.
The schedule didn’t get any easier Thursday night, when GC hosted George Rogers Clark after press time.
Then comes an unusual nine-day break without a match for this early in the season.
“It’s going to be good timing for us to correct some things, hopefully put things together and refine them,” Maxwell said. “The biggest thing (Tuesday) is we set goals. We were down 4-0. That’s a tough score to come back. So we said, look, let’s just get one goal.
“The boys did that. They went out and were able to accomplish that goal. It was a good second half on the whole.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.