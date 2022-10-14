LEXINGTON — The draw wasn't favorable. The effort from Great Crossing boys' soccer, however, as has become the program's custom, was befitting an 11th Region quarterfinal.
Subtract five frazzled minutes midway through the first half, in fact, and GC played the third-ranked team in the state to a stalemate on its home field.
That was small consolation for the Warhawks and their 15 seniors as Frederick Douglass finished Great Crossing's season with a 3-0 flourish Monday night.
Cooper Ranvier, Josh Carr and Logan Atkinson scored the goals for undefeated Frederick Douglass (16-0-4), all in a window of four minutes and 27 seconds of the opening session.
“You look back at those three goals. Two of them are preventable,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “We had a bad clearance out on one and kind of a silly foul top of the 18 (yard line) where we just misjudged the shot. They scored one legit goal honestly outside of athleticism.”
That speed ensured that the Broncos didn't need much space to take care of the details and avenge a quarterfinal loss in 2019.
GC (11-7-1) reached the region championship that year and advanced to the semifinals last fall after stunning Kentucky's then-No. 1, Madison Central, in overtime.
“We were coming in with no pressure on us,” Maxwell said of being a decided underdog. “The pressure's low in these games. Sometimes that allows you to play a little freer, and in hindsight I wish I'd embraced that a little more from the beginning.”
A compact defensive philosophy out of the gate — Great Crossing employed five backs in front of goalkeeper Zak Hendricks, four midfielders and one attacker — didn't do much to limit Douglass' opportunities.
The Warhawks also couldn't generate any semblance of a serious counterattack until morphing out of that alignment after the Broncos' barrage.
“We started in a 5-4-1 to try to counteract their back angles they like to do and crosses. It might have been a little too defensive, but we live and learn,” Maxwell said. “When you play a team like this that's undefeated, has how many goals on the season, you've gotta make some decisions. This is one that if I had back, I would definitely make that change.”
Under duress from the get-go, Hendricks made most of his nine saves against an early flurry with notable defensive help from Wesley Holt and Trey Redmon before Douglass finally produced the payoff.
Ranvier, also a notable weapon and an NCAA Division I placekicking prospect for Douglass' unbeaten football team, split the sticks from 20 yards with a free kick for his 15th goal of the season with 23:41 remaining in the half.
“Until the first goal went in around 24 or so, I was still feeling OK. I wasn't feeling great,” Maxwell said.
“When they got that free kick right around the 18, I was a little nervous. Cooper hit a well-driven ball low. I think we guessed one way and just saw it a little late. He buried it in the corner.”
As was the case in the district championship against Frankfort, where GC led 2-0, the Warhawks struggled to pay the emotional toll of that first goal and gave up two more in short order.
Carr converted in the continuing action after a corner kick and a throw-in when GC left him unmarked around the same area where Ranvier reaped his finish.
The Warhawks answered with a modest threat when Seth Baker redirected Ethan Bell's cross back to the center of the box, but a rushing James Cron couldn't quite get a toe on it. Douglass made haste to the other end and padded its lead, Atkinson from Luke Wiles, with 19:14 to go.
Although it was hard to imagine at that point, the Broncos enjoyed few additional good looks at the frame, while the Warhawks had their share of chances to close the gap.
“They're a good team. Don't get me wrong. They're No. 3 in the state for a reason,” Maxwell said. Defensively we did well. We probably should have started off in a 4-3-3, little different shape, and that's on me. We had trouble getting out. When we switched to that, we actually caused some problems, and I don't think they were quite prepared for it.”
GC's golden opportunity was Lucas Smith's strong redirection of a long free kick by Redmon. Douglass' keeper Zach Butler partially blocked the ball, and it pinged off the metal behind him, ultimately preserving his sixth shutout of the season.
“We had two chances in the first half there at the end. Lucas had a great shot that the keeper. I don't know how he makes that save, but he's able to get a hand underneath it and push it up onto the crossbar and then out for a corner,” Maxwell said. “I think we had another corner where we won the first header. Probably should have done a little better there. I think there was a throw-in we were able to get a flick on, but nobody ran in behind. It's the little details that we fell a little short on.”
Nathan Mefford and Evan Purcell backed up Hendricks with defensive saves in a wild sequence to keep Douglass off the board on the other side of intermission.
Thomas Smith had probably GC's best chance to quench the drought and missed the crossbar from just inside the 18.
“The second half I think we had two good looks, and when you're playing one of the top teams in the state, as we found out last year against Madison Central, you've got to take advantage of those,” Maxwell said. “I felt like we put ourselves in some good positions there. We just didn't finish 'em this year.”
Douglass, which flaunts 18 seniors in addition to standout juniors Ranvier and Atkinson, has outscored its opponents 74-17 on the year.
“This is a team that once they get started, they're pretty relentless. The fact that we had our opportunities and the fact that we held them to three, not so bad,” Maxwell said. “Do I think that other teams are better in this region? Yeah. But does anyone have that athleticism that they have? Absolutely not. They are by far the most athletic team in this region. Sometimes on tape they don't look quite as fast.
“I think they've got a challenge in the next game with Lexington Catholic, who's playing good defense, and then who knows what happens on the other side? I know Frankfort won 2-0. If we'd taken care of business, we'd be playing at Madison Central on Wednesday, no doubt in my mind. But those are decisions that happened, and we live with those, and we move forward.”
Ethan Purcell took over from Hendricks with five minutes to go and added two more saves in his final high school match.
“A lot of character on this team. A lot of work. We have 15 seniors, and while all of them don't play a lot, they all contribute to the team,” Maxwell said. “It's unfortunate tonight we had three of them injured, so we weren't to get them a little farewell on the field. Everyone that stepped on the field tonight worked their tail off.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.