After defending the first 319 minutes of the boys' soccer season without allowing a goal, Great Crossing gave up an equalizer in the final seconds and a match-ender early in overtime Saturday at 41st District rival Frankfort.
The lingering effects of that deflating loss showed up Tuesday evening when Bryan Station's Fabio Tuduri scored only 68 seconds into an 11th Region showdown on the Warhawks' turf.
GC buckled down on defense and ultimately balanced the ledger with James Cron's strike midway through the second half, but the Defenders answered with Samuel Mbala's nifty one-timer for a 2-1 verdict.
“I think the whole first half was hangover from Saturday,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “We started playing the same we did that day, or the way we finished. We gave up the early goal, and then the first half we were lucky it wasn't more.”
Serge Nkomeza set up Tuduri's easy finish out of the gate.
Yeoman work by defenders Trey Redmon, Evan Purcell, Carter Dascher and goalkeeper Zak Hendricks stifled several golden opportunities to keep the margin manageable at a single goal. But unable to counter the speed of Bryan Station (4-3-1), Great Crossing (3-2) mustered no substantial runs through the first 40 minutes.
A return to their over-the-top roots with Seth Baker and Ethan Bell leading the way allowed the Warhawks to connect the dots a little better on the other side of intermission. It wasn't enough to overcome a benchmark rival they've yet to defeat in four seasons.
“Defensively we stayed compact and tight. We did the little things that half on defensive stance, but we got absolutely nothing generating forward,” Maxwell said. “The first half we were just kicking the ball really hard. Went into halftime, made a few adjustments with tactics and just the plan. When we started connecting passes, we started to dictate a little bit. It opened some things up.”
Cron and Lucas Smith — two players seeing increased playing time with senior Tristan Morrin serving a suspension after being dealt a pair of yellow cards at Frankfort — combined on the equalizer.
Smith's strong throw-in reached the box from the right side, and the Defenders' inability to clear the ball left Cron unmarked, straight-on from 20 yards with 17:22 to go.
“The goal was good. It was just bouncing around, and it fell to him. He took his opportunity. We had a couple other opportunities that were decent,” Maxwell said. “To turn around and give up such a soft goal so quickly is a little frustrating.”
Great Crossing didn't close out quickly enough when Zachary Gentry recovered the ball on the far left edge of the attacking third. Gentry's service was a dart toward the far post, and Mbala's foot was one of several making an anticipatory beeline to deflect it.
“They're so skillful on the ball,” Maxwell said. “He just got it back, created his own space, and then we had two or three runners on the back. It was just pick who wants to finish that.”
Frankfort's win was its second straight over Great Crossing after the Warhawks went undefeated in the district from their 2019 debut through the 2021 regular season.
Stephane Bebe ended GC's scoreless streak, and with the Warhawks short-handed after the game disqualification, William Coblin finished it in OT.
“We were down a man. We had to make some adjustments. It just collapsed, and when it collapsed, it was quick,” Maxwell said. “The reality is this team has the ability to do some really good things, but we're not gonna do it if we try to play like the team across from us. There's questions that we've got to ask, and we've got to find some answers.”
GC traveled Thursday to George Rogers Clark before what promises to be a challenging series of matches in the Tribe Shootout next week at Madison Central.
