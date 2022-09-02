In the air tonight

Seth Baker of Great Crossing puts his head on the ball above Bryan Station's Jorge Fuentes during Tuesday's match. The Defenders left town with a 2-1 victory.

 Kal Oakes
After defending the first 319 minutes of the boys' soccer season without allowing a goal, Great Crossing gave up an equalizer in the final seconds and a match-ender early in overtime Saturday at 41st District rival Frankfort.
 

Tags

Recommended for you