In two years, Great Crossing boys' soccer clearly has elevated the overall level of play in the 41st District.
The margins are thinner this season. You can make the case for myriad reasons, but chief among them is that the Warhawks are getting every opponent's best shot.
Ultimately, so far, the end result is the same. GC protected home turf and wrapped up another regular-season title and top seed in this week's district playoffs with a 2-1 comeback win Saturday night over Western Hills.
“We like to make it interesting,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “(Western Hills) still had a chance to get that top seed or at least create a three-way tie, and they came after us.”
Great Crossing (5-2-1, 3-0) stepped up its game with second-half goals from Rodolfo Flores and Austin Welch to complete the season sweep of its capital-city rivals.
With the outcome, GC will host Tuesday's late semifinal (8:30 p.m.) against fourth-seeded Franklin County. Frankfort, which pushed Great Crossing to penalty kicks in a classic confrontation on Thursday, takes on Western Hills at 6 o'clock.
Both winners will receive a bid to the 11th Region tournament and meet in the district championship game at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Nothing against the district at all, but we feel like we should be in this position and be able to take care of business,” Maxwell said.
Western Hills (7-3-2, 1-2) clearly had other ideas. After a first-half stalemate, Jack Caldwell cashed in a feed from Lucas Nance to put the Wolverines on top with 35 minutes remaining.
“It was a good shot the upper V, really nothing Connor (Dias, GC goalkeeper) could do there,” Maxwell said. “To our credit, we were able to answer pretty quickly on a nice strike from Rodo.”
Flores finished the tying run with 27:23 left.
Twenty minutes later, GC wasted no time taking advantage of a direct kick in the attacking third.
“They were kind of standing around. I think the goalie was maybe getting a drink of water or something,” Maxwell said. “We didn't even ask for 10 (yards). I just told Austin 'go,' and he punched it in, I think much to their confusion.”
Dias and the GC defense warded off a corner kick in the final seconds to protect the win. His counterpart, Matthew Meyer, made 21 saves to keep the Wolverines in contention.
GC swept its three district opponents by a combined margin of 14-2 in its inaugural season. This year's gap was 7-3.
Western Hills needed overtime to knock off winless Franklin County the same night GC won at Frankfort. Despite this season's squeeze in competitive balance, the Warhawks' confidence remains sky high.
“We look at it as we've given ourselves a chance to have a five-match winning streak and some great momentum going into regions,” Maxwell said.