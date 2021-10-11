FRANKFORT — Great Crossing's run of perfection against the 41st District in regular season and playoff competition had to end sometime.
Coach Nick Maxwell recognized in advance and spoke candidly about the potential that it could happen this season.
Nobody wearing a navy blue shirt envisioned in their worst nightmares that Frankfort High would earn that revenge on everyone's behalf by a whopping 5-0 margin in Friday's district championship game at Benny Watkins Field.
“The energy wasn't there. The urgency wasn't there,” Maxwell said. “We didn't do the little things we needed to do to be successful.”
It was a rout on every level. Ethan Vermillion and Tyron Reynolds each scored a first-half goal – Vermillion first on a disputed penalty kick – and GC (10-7-3) never sniffed a comeback.
The Warhawks lost their composure to the tune of 11 yellow cards and one red card disqualification. Vermillion and Reynolds each found the net again on the other side of intermission along with Ashton Allen.
“A lot of times after a game like this people want to blame the other guy. Fans want to blame the refs,” Maxwell said. “The penalty kick was not a foul, but it affected us for the rest of the night. The bottom line is we didn't do the things we needed to do to be competitive against a top-15 team in the state.”
Great Crossing was seeking its third consecutive district championship and had never lost a district game in 14 prior matches.
Almost every past encounter with Frankfort (19-4-1) was a battle royal, however, and the Warhawks' 5-2 win at home in September wasn't indicative of the Panthers' strength this fall.
“It's high school soccer. On any given night anyone can beat anyone. That's what makes sports so great,” Maxwell said.
Frankfort, which received assists from Ty Hancock and Tyler Miller and a shutout in goal from Dawson Pearl, played like the hungrier team.
Maxwell went to work early trying to build that sense of vengeance in his team for next season.
“I just had a heart-to-heart talk with them. I told them it's an honor to play this game, and you can't disrespect the game by not giving your all every time you tep on the field,” Maxwell said. “I told them when Frankfort goes to get their trophy, we're going to clap for them, because they've earned it, and I want us to remember what that feels like.”
The good news for Great Crossing is that they still got their crack at the 11th Region tournament. The bad news is two-pronged: The Warhawks hit the road to face a state title contender, Madison Central, on Monday, and they did so without leading scorer Preston Welch, who received the red card against Frankfort.
