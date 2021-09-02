Great Crossing hastily arranged a neutral-site battle with Mercer County on Wednesday night after its two scheduled boys' soccer matches this week fell victim to COVID, weather and other ubiquitous what-have-yous of this era.
It wasn't the traditional Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday pace of the season so far, and GC seemed out of rhythm, circadian or otherwise, in a 4-2 loss.
“They weren't a bad team, but when you don't play to the level you're capable of and then make uncharacteristic errors, it's going to hurt,” Great Crossing coach Nick Maxwell.
Preston Welch and Tristan Morrin scored the goals for GC (4-2-2), which bid farewell to a six-game unbeaten streak.
Mercer County (5-3) scored twice in the first half and answered Welch's goal with a strike that Maxwell disputed, to no avail.
“We went down 2-0 early in the second, and then Preston scored, and we were actually looking pretty good,” Maxwell said. “Then there was a ghost goal that never actually crossed the line, so we went down 3-1. Then they got a free kick, and the wall parted like Moses and the Red Sea.”
Morrin's goal in the aftermath wasn't enough to rescue the Warhawks, who off until facing Madison Central, Corbin and Estill County next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at Central's Tribe Shootout.