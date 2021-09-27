Senior night couldn't have been scripted much better for Great Crossing boys' soccer, which put eight different players including a wide array of upperclassmen in the scoring column while waltzing past Whitley County, 10-0, on Saturday.
Gage Pineda scored the first two goals of his varsity career. Aiden Bryan added another and staked GC (8-6-1) to a 2-0 halftime lead.
The floodgates opened over the next 35 minutes. In addition to Pineda's second goal, Preston Welch, Eythan Colalella, Ethan Payne, Ethan Bell, Christian Coutino, Tristan Morrin and Reagan Disney all found the net to hasten the merciful ending.
It set a new single-game school standard for Great Crossing goal, surpassing the eight scored against Frankfort two years ago.
GC also served up its fifth shutout of the season.
Trips to Franklin County (Tuesday) and Tates Creek (Thursday) close out the regular season for Great Crossing, which has clinched the No. 1 seed in the 41st District playoffs.
