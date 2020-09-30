Years of boys' soccer frustration against Bryan Station – endured by both clubs in the county – appeared destined for a glorious end at Great Crossing's feet Tuesday night.
An early, seemingly out-of-the-blue red card against the Defenders granted the Warhawks a man advantage for almost the entire lightning-delayed match. Brayden Ward's goal not many minutes later put GC in an even more unassailable position on its home turf.
Let a program of Bryan Station's caliber hang around too long, however, and you're likely to pay a steep price. Great Crossing learned that in frustrating fashion when Evan Amend's goal midway through the second half salvaged a 1-1 draw for the visitors.
“We go up a man that early in the match, and then we kind of played like it was the second half and the game was about to end,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “We calmed down. We possessed the ball. We just didn't create enough in that final third before the goal. We got the ball a lot in front of the 18 (yard line), just not enough shots coming off and creativity in that area.”
Great Crossing (1-1-1) peppered the attacking third throughout the opening 15 minutes of the second half, to no avail. Isaac Moore, on the field in relief of an injured Rodolfo Flores, had the best look with a low line drive that Bryan Station goalkeeper Kennedy Knowles stopped on a close hop at his feet.
A slow transition from one of those runs cost the Warhawks dearly when Amend, who is a Georgetown FC teammate of several GC players in club play. made a beeline around the defense and launched a rocket for the equalizer with 23 minutes remaining. Remy Bawili assisted.
“It was a great finish by Evan. He gets the ball around that corner and goes, busts tail and beats my outside back,” Maxwell said. “We should have stopped it in the midfield and prevented that counter, but when the ball pings across that quick, we've got to be in better position. Just overall I give that more on our lack of quick transition defense more so than their creativity there.”
Moore and Ward each unleashed a promising run with screaming shots denied by Knowles in the Warhawks' pursuit to reclaim the lead.
Bryan Station (2-2-2) later headed away Preston Welch's free kick from just outside the box, And in the biggest heartbreak of all for the Warhawks, Dane Childers' close-range bid by way of a corner kick took a finicky bounce off the crossbar.
“Credit to Station and their fitness and their desire to defend. They had a low block, They defended well. They didn't open up much,” Maxwell said. “We just didn't get as many opportunities, so that's something we've got to be better at against teams that are just gonna sit back and do that.”
Ward was in the right place at the right time after Welch forced a change of possessions deep in Station's defensive end. The older Welch brother, Austin, was also on the scene in what amounted to a three-on-one against a helpless Knowles.
It was the first goal of the season for Ward, who found the net eight times while relatively lying in the weeds on last autumn's senior-laden side.
“We've been talking about Brayden has got to be stronger on the ball if he's going to be that nine (striker) and battle, and that's what we did there,” Maxwell said. “The defender fell, and he was able to spin him and finish that goal. That's what we need from him.”
Great Crossing dominated possession in the half after Ward's goal but seemed curiously content to nurse the lead.
“We kind of took our foot off the gas during that time, We went into the half up 1-0 and still up a man,” Maxwell said. “The reality is there's no reason we shouldn't have put in that killer goal, two or three really, to finish off the deal.”
Great Crossing hosts Boyle County on Thursday night and Madison Central on Saturday afternoon to warm up for what amounts to a mini-season against all district opponents.
The first three games will determine seeding for playoffs the following week.
“Boyle County is a decent side, but I think that's one we can win,” Maxwell said. “Madison Central, they're still a strong team. They're physical, aggressive, and it's going to be a good look for us as we go into district matches that next week.”