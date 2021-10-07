FRANKFORT — Six days after a nine-goal rout, human nature dictated that Monday's first half from the Great Crossing boys' soccer team against the same for wouldn't be a thing of beauty.
Talent prevailed, however, and the final result played out true to form and like every other 41st District match the past three years — playoffs or otherwise — for the Warhawks.
Held to one goal for the first 33 minutes, top-seeded GC delivered again just before intermission and cruised thereafter to a 6-0 win over host Franklin County at Benny Watkins Field.
Six different players scored for Great Crossing (10-6-3), including the first varsity goal by sophomore Lucas Smith, giving the Warhawks at least one strike by 19 different players on the season.
“I think that's huge going into the postseason is we're not relying on one guy to finish,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “Preston Welch creates a lot of opportunities for us. He creates a lot in the midfield, but tonight a lot of our goals came off of things that while he created in the midfield, it was other people getting the assists.”
Welch's goal and assist gave him team-highs of 15 and 12 in those respective categories.
Brayan Ramirez, Alvin Acosta, Caleb Barnes and Reagan Disney rounded out the goals for Great Crossing, which also spread around the assists with Aiden Bryan, Seth Baker, Wesley Holt and Smith joining Welch.
“The more shots we take, the more opportunities we have, and the more goals come from it. I even took a shot, you know?” said Disney, a senior midfielder whose primary role is defense.
GC has found the net 26 times in its current four-game unbeaten streak, including last Tuesday's 9-0 thrashing of Franklin County.
Holt fed Barnes for a point-blank breakthrough two minutes into the rematch, but the Warhawks struggled for a while to take full advantage of their territorial domination.
“I think we had it in our minds like we were going to beat them 9-0 again, and we came out like it was going to be easy,” Disney said. “Second half we definitely fixed it up.”
Before that, actually. Ramirez finally broke through and buried the Warhawks' second goal with 6:51 remaining in the half, finishing a feed from Smith in a carbon copy of a play that nearly produced a goal moments earlier.
A pretty passing sequence from Holt to Tristan Morrin to Welch fattened the lead to 3-0 with 34:15 left.
“We came out early in the match and thought it was going to be an easy win like it was last week,” Maxwell said. “I think reality set in, but we got the goals where we needed to, finished with six. We had more than enough opportunities to add to that.”
Disney ripped his second goal of the season to the upper V after a corner kick with 24:43 to go. Bryan worked feverishly to keep the ball in the box.
Ethan Payne, Trey Redmon, Caleb Coats and Nathan Mefford were instrumental along with goalkeeper Ethan Purcell (eight saves) in GC's seventh shutout of the season.
“With those four back there, they just put it together easy,” Disney said. “They all talk and communicate. Me as the six, with the back four, we just combine properly and the chemistry's there.”
Smith polished off Welch's corner kick and Acosta buried a set from Baker, both in the final 10 minutes, to complete the onslaught.
GC is undefeated all-time in district play and seeking its third consecutive title Thursday night, but nearly every encounter with Frankfort has been a heavyweight slugfest.
Three late goals gave GC a 5-2 win during the regular season, one of only four defeats for top-20 Frankfort. Two of the three prior meetings went to penalty kicks, including the 2019 district championship.
“To beat Frankfort, you have to match their physicality,” Maxwell said. “This year more than in the past, you just don't know which way it goes. We'll just have to see which squad shows up for us. That's what we asked the boys. Do you really want to be the first team that doesn't bring home the gold?”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.