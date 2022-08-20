Scott County's tireless effort has opened eyes in the past week, when the Cardinals began to erase the memories of a winless boys' soccer season with a victory and a draw.
However, given the depth of Great Crossing — a substantial step up in quality of opposition — that all-out approach wasn't the recipe for a competitive second half in Tuesday's Battle of the Birds.
After the Warhawks were held to a single goal prior to intermission, Ethan Bell's missile from the right flank fueled a knockout punch of five strikes in a 22-minute span to close out a 6-0 verdict.
“I've got to give Tyler (Sexton, SC's first-year coach) credit,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “You feel the energy from their players, and they're more organized. I wish them nothing but the best. Now that we're done playing them, I hope they win the rest of their games.”
Seth Baker scored a goal in each half and set up another with a corner kick. Trey Redmon, Thomas Smith and Luke Jasper joined Baker and Bell with second-half deposits.
Great Crossing (2-0) stayed undefeated in five matches over four years against Scott County (1-2-1). The Warhawks also snapped out of an early-season slump in the attacking third. Although GC has christened the campaign with back-to-back shutouts, the Warhawks found the net only three times in their first 120 minutes against Western Hills and SC.
“It took some time to get our composure and go at 'em, but eventually we came together and had some teamwork,” Baker said. “It's teamwork. That's the name of the game. We have a lot of seniors.”
Baker broke the ice with 21:22 remaining in the first half. Near misses off promising runs and countless corner kicks plagued the Warhawks until the senior striker found a seam past Cardinals' goalkeeper Ian Stanley.
His explosiveness is an important ingredient this season for GC with last year's two double-digit goal scorers no longer in the mix.
“That's kind of the struggle I think with us. Seth is still finding his role as a striker. We put him in that position. Now we've got to get him shooting, scoring and that kind of stuff,” Maxwell said. “We're creating a lot. We just need that final thrust. Same thing happened against Western Hills. We got them all around the box that first half. It was just that final product.”
Tristen Bright, Gage Bowling and Jetmir Hasani all had relatively clean looks at the equalizer down the stretch for the Cards but followed the Hawks' pattern of just missing the frame. Stanley made two late stops to preserve the one-goal margin.
SC was coming off a 1-0 win Saturday at Franklin County, its first triumph as a program in 22 months.
“That first win, I can't tell you how many congratulations I got. It was great. It's the highs and lows of every season,” Sexton said. “We were duking it out. That was a hard-fought battle. These boys always have that. They're fighters. We're a team that really works hard, and that doesn't bode well for the end of games sometimes. We're gonna give it all we got, that's for sure.”
Bell's strong foot played a role in consecutive goals to open the floodgates. First up, his rip from a challenging angle to make it 2-0 with 33:37 to go.
“That was a great shot,” Maxwell said. “The quality of it was good, and we followed it up with four more balls in the back of the net. A couple of them weren't the prettiest, but they all count the same on the scoreboard.”
Just over three minutes later, Bell launched a corner kick over a scrum in the middle to two of GC's defensive stalwarts waiting at the far post.
Evan Purcell caught it with his head and midsection and dropped it at the feet of Redmon, who furnished the finishing touch.
“We've worked on those. We put in a few corners, set pieces,” Maxwell said. “One of them crowds their keeper, and we've got Evan out there who's taller than most people, and he just jumps.”
Baker bagged his second goal unchallenged after a through ball from Tristan Morrin.
“It's pretty difficult up there against high-tier defenders,” Baker said of his new assignment. “You've just got to keep your composure against them, especially in a cross-town rivalry."
Thomas Smith, who had a flurry of chances to help GC build a bigger margin in the first half, cashed in off the continuing action after a Baker corner kick to make it 5-0.
Luke Jasper punctuated the scoring with an assist from Tyler Andrews.
“The first week or so training wasn't great, and I said, 'I need to know what kind of team you want to be? Are we just out here to have some fun and have some giggles? If so, we'll just throw some pinnies and balls out and do that. Or are you out here to compete?' They said they want to win two trophies and make it to region finals,” Maxwell said. “If that's the team you want to be, you have to show day-in, day-out in training and matches that that's what you want to be. We have to outwork. I think tonight we showed that.”
Sophomore defensive midfielder Carter Dascher helped the Warhawks exert their will in transition.
“Connecting the dots and moving the ball, that's what we're looking for from him, and he's only gonna keep getting better,” Maxwell said. “They've got a good relationship with each other on the back line. They have fun with each other training. I think we've got a good pairing there.”
Nicholas Adams, Ayden Green and Gavin Erb orchestrated the strong early defensive effort in front of Stanley for Scott County, which hosts Highlands Latin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to start a run of eight matches at home out of its next nine.
“We've got a tough bunch of games coming up, especially once we get into our district play, and I think this is a good first test going into some of those games and shows our guys what level we're gonna be competing at,” Sexton said.
“I feel like that 6-0 score today kind of got away from us at the end. After that third goal, our heads kind of dropped and we started letting in some nonsense.”
With Franklin County (home Thursday after press time) and Frankfort (Aug. 27) coming up, GC has a chance to make a statement in the 41st District and lock up the No. 1 seed more than a month before the playoffs commence.
“We want to be region competitors,” Baker said. “That's one of our main goals, and especially win districts after a loss against Frankfort last year. That really upset us.”
