Great Crossing played its one and only previous boys' soccer match way back on Sept. 10. Scott County isn't sure when or even if it will participate in another game.
Such is life in the COVID-19 era of interscholastic athletics. Credit both programs with synchronizing their schedules and ensuring that the “Battle of the Birds” rivalry had a chance to move forward in year two.
GC snapped out of a 16-day quarantine and blanked SC, 4-0, in Saturday morning's annual battle for local bragging rights.
Rest outweighed rust for the Warhawks (1-1), who all things considered were the healthier team at the start and finish of this one. GC attacked SC in waves with a senior-laden roster and deep bench.
“They're a thinner team, and they don't quite have the bodies to give some of those guys a breather, and you could tell that fatigue and frustration setting in second half,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “The thing people know from watching us is that midfield does a lot of the work, and our midfield was able to find a lot of space today, ping balls and connect well, and that's what we're looking for day in and day out.”
Rodolfo Flores' rocket from 30 yards rattled in off the crossbar to ignite the Warhawks after a 20-minute scoreless lull at the start.
Preston Welch, a sophomore, scored a pair of second-half goals courtesy of his senior brother, Austin.
The two took advantage of a break in their U.S. Soccer Development Academy schedules to give their hometown Navy blue and Kelly green a hefty infusion of talent this autumn.
“Preston and Austin are two high quality players," Maxwell said. “They were students with us last year at Great Crossing. Because of that, this year they made a move which allowed them to come play for us and wear the colors and have some fun. They're great additions to the team.”
Dane Childers punched in a penalty kick to round out the GC offense.
The Warhawks were awarded that opportunity when Preston Welch and SC defender Nick Sparks collided in the box seven minutes into the second half.
“That's the only (goal) I take issue with. That's what we call bad luck,” SC coach Willie Wilson said. “He turned into a guy, so it's like a blind pass interference call in football. You hit the guy incidentally, but by the rules it is.”
Michael Moeller (four saves) and Connor Dias (two) each played a half in goal and combined for the shutout.
Lucas Kinzer nicked the post in the first half to give Scott County (3-6) its best scoring bid. Hunter Flynt and Nick Sparks had opportunities off set pieces, and Braden Skirvin generated several runs in the second half.
SC simply didn't have the reinforcements to keep up with its neighbor.
“We've just had a lot of injuries,” said Wilson, whose Cards were shut out for the third time this week. “By the end of the game we had five starters out. After the first half, we were playing lineups we've never played before.”
Childers, Moeller, Dias, Brayden Ward, Zachary Hamner, Landon “Trey” Dice, Doug Gindling, Isaac Moore and the elder Welch were honored in senior day ceremonies prior to the game.
A few of those seniors were keys to last year's 41st District championship and 11th Region runner-up squad, but many others are growing into new roles.
“Happy to honor those guys who've put in the time, whether it be just this season or three years or four years with me,” said Maxwell, who coached SC for three seasons before the launch of a second high school. “Everybody's still kind of learning each other and the movement and the connection. I think by the time our district week hits, and then our district tournament again, at that point hopefully we're all on the same page, and we're rocking and moving forward.”
Great Crossing will host Bryan Station on Tuesday, Boyle County on Thursday and Madison Central on Saturday ahead of its entire 41st District schedule the following week.
They've been itching to get into the grind since being shut down the day after a 2-1 loss to Tates Creek in the season opener.
“We gave them kind of a fitness schedule to do during that time. They had to log it on a Google form like just about everything else nowadays," Maxwell said. “So we were able to do that, which kind of helped with fitness, and then started training again Thursday after the 14-day protocol and kind of get back underway.”
Logan Jean made 12 saves for Scott County (3-6), which has no games scheduled until Oct. 6 against Sayre.
Even that, given Fayette County's tenuous place on the yellow/red borderline for COVID-19 infection rate, is uncertain.
“We're hoping this isn't our last game,” Wilson said, “If Fayette gets out of red then we'll have two more games, then district playoffs. We'll hope for the best.”