It doesn't take much to motivate anyone who has worn the home blues or road whites for the Great Crossing boys' soccer team the past two autumns.
Simply mutter “Frankfort” in the Warhawks' general direction and prepare to duck for cover.
Two fall-from-ahead losses on the Panthers' home pitch in the capital city, included a wasted two-goal lead in the playoffs, made GC the 41st District runner-up for the second consecutive season after back-to-back championships in its first two years as a program.
“Last year we had one hand on the trophy. Some poor decision-making led to Frankfort getting back into it,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “Now we hope we can get two hands on the trophy and get it back home where it belongs. I think us and Franklin County will be the two teams to kind of watch, and hopefully we can come out on top.”
Fair to say job one for the Warhawks this season is to plant their flag back on the top of that mountain, then let the chips fall where they may in an 11th Region loaded with multiple state title contenders.
“We lost to Frankfort, up 2-0 and lost 3-2 in the last few minutes,” senior midfielder Thomas Smith said. “That's very heartbreaking, so we don't want that to happen again. I guess this year it's just keep the intensity up the entire game so we don't lose control.”
Led by a double-digit number of seniors in each of its first four seasons, Great Crossing will wield nine this fall, although only five of them saw significant varsity time a year ago.
The Warhawks welcome back two of their three leading scorers: Ethan Bell (eight goals) and Evan Purcell (six). Those were primarily set-piece strikes by Purcell, who anchors the Great Crossing defense.
“Couple weeks in we're all right, about where we expected. We've got a young squad. I think this is our smallest senior crew since we've been here,” Maxwell said. “We've got a lot of sophomores having to step up in big positions, whether it be as a back-up or as a starter.
“There's going to be some growing pains throughout the season. Guys have to learn to play consistent and figure it out. But we've got a good group of guys who want to learn, challenge and battle, and when you've got that, you never know what can happen.”
Great Crossing will be strong in the midfield with the likes of junior Ryan Payne and senior Lucas Smith taking advantage of physical mismatches and fellow veterans James Cron and Carter Dascher providing speed and explosiveness.
“We're big midfield believers,” Maxwell said. “Our midfield is probably the strongest it's been since year one. We've got guys who can play in that position really well and be strong, so a lot of things will flow through that. We've got some pace on the outside too.”
“We're strong in there. We know what we're doing. We're smart, and we see the game really well,” added Cron, who scored four goals as a junior in 2022. “We've got to take a lot of long shots, play outside to the wings and get balls into the middle on the ground and finish 'em. I think that's where our strength is.”
Marked by their attention to detail on defense as a new program, Great Crossing had more of a tendency to get involved in high-scoring affairs last season.
With Purcell and junior goalkeeper Zak Hendricks along with substantial help from the Smiths, the Warhawks have the potential to look more like the team that served up eight shutouts in its inaugural 2019 season and seven more in 2021.
How successful GC is at squelching the opposition may go hand in hand with the manner in which its offense is able to control the tempo.
“We've definitely got to control the ball. We can't lose possession, because I feel like it gets hectic. We're all over the place. The ball just gets zinged through us,” Smith said. “We use a lot of our energy trying to defend. If we can control our game, keep possession and get them tired before us, we should be able to last 80 minutes.”
Great Crossing's net situation is settled. The junior Hendricks returns after making a team-high 55 saves and shutting out two opponents in his first full varsity campaign.
“He just returned from nationals. He had a great club season, and we're ready for him to lead between the sticks for us,” Maxwell said. “Zak is a beast between the posts. He's athletic and he's quick, and I think he’s gonna be a difference maker for a lot of games. I look forward to watching him compete and grow this season.”
There is a sense of urgency for this year's GC seniors, one that Smith believes might have been lacking at times when the Warhawks lost their grip on the district title.
“Last year we had a lot of seniors, I think a lot of our seniors last year just wanted to have fun. They didn't really want to compete. This year I feel like we have a lot of juniors, a lot of sophomores that really want to show up for varsity,” Smith said. “Next year I feel like our team might be a little bit weaker, so we want to put our all into this team and get the most out of it with all the guys we have. Our seniors this year are pretty good. We've just got to get the best from our juniors.”
Great Crossing has been a force in the 11th Region since the get-go. Its maiden voyage ended in the region championship against eventual state champion Henry Clay in 2019.
Two years ago, even after its first-ever loss to a district opponent in the 41st final against Frankfort, GC shocked Madison Central on its home field in the region quarterfinals. Hardware is hard to come by in this part of the state, but team five is eager to grow the Warhawks' take.
“I'm excited. I think we can do some big things, but we've got to work for it,” Cron said. “Last year we had a lot of seniors, but I think this year we work a lot harder than we did last year. People are out here competing.”
Depending on the Panthers' ability to reload and the Flyers' expected improvement, the oft-overlooked 41st could pose a problem for its always steep competition in Lexington and Richmond.
“Frankfort is kind of the thorn in our side for the district. They've had a great two-year run in the region even, getting to the semis and losing to (state champion) Dunbar both times,” Maxwell said. “It just shows that even though we're the Frankfort district and a lot of people look down on that, good teams come out of it like us and Frankfort, and we fight and we battle.”
He leads the Warhawks into this season with an experienced nucleus eager to do just that.
“I want to lead this team and win some championships for sure. It's definitely our main goal,” Cron said. “Frankfort's been hard the past couple years, but this year I feel like it's very reachable for us to just get the job done. I've played on varsity for four years, and this year's team is about the same (potential).”
Location and schedule are the perennial obstacle for Great Crossing.
After a home friendly against none other than mighty Henry Clay on Saturday night, the Warhawks will tackle a regular-season slate that includes Lexington Catholic and Frederick Douglass — the teams that eliminated GC from the playoffs the past two years.
“We'll see by Saturday. We have off days where the ball just goes everywhere. We have times we're connecting really well,” Smith said. “We'll just see how the pressure comes in games. If we can control, we'll be able to win districts. Regions will be tough still, but I think we'll able to win districts this year.”
Great Crossing will have the advantage of 11 home matches, including four in a row to start the season and another four in succession at the finish.
The slate begins with George Rogers Clark on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
“We always to scrimmage Henry Clay. It's good competition. Henry Clay should be state title contenders this year and next,” Maxwell said. “Even though it's a scrimmage, we like to see where our guys are against that kind of competition and see where we are as a squad.
“After that we have one week of preseason, so we have to look at that and see what we have to work on for our first match against Clark County. It's the shortest preseason in high school sports. School hasn't even started yet and they've got us out here.”
The annual Battle of the Birds against Scott County is set for Sept. 11.
And never mind all the 11th Region contenders we haven't mentioned that Great Crossing will be fortunate to avoid until October.
“Whether we win districts or limp in, either way we tend to be a thorn in a bigger dog's side,” Maxwell said, “This year's region you've got Dunbar who are back-to-back state champions. Henry Clay is gonna be strong. Lafayette is gonna be strong. Just pick your poison really. Whether we go through them now or go through them then, it doesn't matter.”