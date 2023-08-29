Ninety minutes or more on a bus or in even in the back of the family SUV on a Saturday morning are a surefire scenario to limp out of the gate in a soccer match.
Sure enough, the Great Crossing boys gave up only their third goal of the season and fell behind host Pulaski County barely 10 minutes after the initial whistle.
James Cron led the Warhawks' complete domination thereafter with a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over the Maroons in Somerset.
“I think we overlooked them a bit, and the long bus ride probably didn't help,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “But we got it together and got the result when needed.”
Dani Hannouneh picked up the assists on goals by Ethan Bell and Evan Purcell to round out the scoring for Great Crossing (5-1). Bell set up one of Cron's three strikes.
Aside from the early deficit, the Warhawks were motivated by a 1-1 tie on senior night last season against Pulaski County in a match GC felt should have been in the win column.
A quick, player-led discussion headed up by senior Thomas Smith put Great Crossing in attack mode.
“After the first goal, Smitty called all the guys into a huddle and really demonstrated his leadership skills,” Maxwell said. “I've beem waiting for that to show this season, and he really took a big step there in his development.”
The coach also stirred up the mix with some changes from the recent rotation at kickoff.
“We felt that some of the guys were getting too comfortable with their starting position and not putting in the effort we need at all times,” Maxwell said. “We decided to give some other guys the nod, and those guys played well.”
Once those customary starters checked into the game, the tactic paid quick dividends.
“The guys that came on responded how we wanted them to, which was put their head down and work and get the results,” Maxwell said, “Bravo to James Cron, who really responded and put in some goals and gave us a lot of energy when he came on.”
Great Crossing's recent scoring depth coincides with a stretch in which opponents are fine-tuning their defensive efforts into slowing down the Warhawks' explosive sophomore, Logan Hepp.
“Hepp is a young player and an important player for us,” Maxwell said. “We know young guys sometimes have these ebbs and flows in a season, but we believe in him and believe he will get it turned around very soon and get back to the form we saw him in during the start of the season.”
Pulaski County (2-6) is the first team to score against Great Crossing in a loss.
GC's defense anchored by Purcell, Connor McIntosh and goalkeeper Zak Hendricks didn't concede many opportunities after the Maroons' quick start, however.
“The guys are doing really well getting behind the ball and not allowing many good looks,” Maxwell said. “Even the two goals against Tates Creek (a 2-1 loss) can be chalked up to our mistakes rather than them creating. We have two solid center backs and one of the best keepers in the state. We hope we can continue this form as we move forward in our season.”
Great Crossing closes out August with a pair of tests this week.
“We set a goal after that Tates Creek match to show what we are capable of and win out the month,” Maxwell said. “That will be one of our best starts to a season, and I believe that we can show that. A tough and physical Montgomery County team awaits us on Tuesday, and then Harrison County is coming over to us on Thursday. It will be a challenge as any match can be, but we have the tools and abilities to handle them.”