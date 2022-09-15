Acceptance has turned to anger when the scoreboard is pointing the wrong way at the end of the night for Scott County boys' soccer, and that's a sign the Cardinals are headed the right way.
A program that has mostly celebrated moral victories and tangible improvements for three years after the city split into two high schools showed no appetite for such pats on the back after Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Walton-Verona at Birds Nest Stadium.
Arif Ceylan's second goal of the night broke the tie with 2:18 remaining. SC goalkeeper Ian Stanley initially made the last in a series of incredible late saves but couldn't scramble back in time to corral the rebound.
Walton-Verona (7-4-3) denied Scott County (2-8-1) what would have been its first unbeaten streak of the season and only its third since 2018.
“The dying embers of the game strike again,” SC coach Tyler Sexton said. “It was leaps and bounds from the beginning of the season, but it is a tough one to swallow.”
Playing with confidence after a 2-0 win Saturday over Garrard County and peppering Walton-Verona keeper Sam Kunkle throughout much of the first half to no avail, SC leveled the match with 14:21 left in the second stanza.
Makai Calulot took a push in the back while making a run inside the 18-yard line and buried the resulting penalty kick for his team-leading fourth goal of the season.
“We were all over it today,” Sexton said. “We had chances left and right. We had players working for each other. We had some possession going on, which is good.”
Scott County enjoyed a slim 13-10 advantage in shots on the frame, but Walton-Verona unleashed the bulk of its offense after slipping into the tie. Stanley (eight saves) made another jaw-dropping stop less than two minutes before his apparent game-saver until Ceylan intervened.
“He had a heck of a game,” Sexton said. “Our breakdowns were definitely in the middle today. They had a lot of space. Ian played a great game today in keep.”
The frustration was palpable in the Cardinals' huddle after the final horn, a sign that SC knew an opportunity slipped away as it continues a more manageable portion of its schedule.
A litany of losses to powerful Lexington opponents has sharpened Scott County for a stretch against Sayre, East Jessamine, Western Hills, Berea and Bourbon County.
“We have a history of losing for a couple of years on this team,” said Sexton, whose Cards tied his debut at North Laurel and defeated Franklin County later that opening week. “When we get a sniff of winning like we did in our last game, and then today we were right there, it just makes it hurt a little more to lose.”
Ceylan scored his first goal midway through the first half on a run that followed a close-range threat from Scott County's Tayseer Jaboour, capped by a shot that forced a defensive save from a Bearcats' back.
Walton-Verona's other few scoring opportunities prior to intermission typically followed short letdowns after near-misses in SC's attacking third.
“We said to the team at halftime it could have been five-nil then. We were making chances in the first half,” Sexton said. “Soccer is a funny sport. If you miss an opportunity and immediately get countered, it just sort of feels like you lost one when you should have gained one.”
Calulot, Jabbour and David Rodriguez all had quality shots at Kunkle in the first half, and Calulot continued with a blast that required a leaping save early in the second chapter.
Gage Bowling later narrowly missed high off a takeaway by Nicholas Adams. Rodriguez rattled the crossbar with a bending corner kick before Calulot's breakthrough.
“I don't really know what it was. You've got to roll with the punches, and whatever you're able to create, you're able to create,” Sexton said of the more pronounced attack out of the half. “If we had been a little more clinical in front of the goal, we could have a different conversation tonight.”
Saturdays have been good to Scott County so far this season, and this week's matinee against Sayre is a chance for SC to snag its first 42nd District win since the playoffs two years ago.
“It's cover to cover, leaps and bounds of moments that are better than what they were and still the same as what they were,” Sexton said. “These are much more competitive games for sure. Our schedule was thick and fast there for two and a half weeks or so. I think we've got a couple of games that are a little closer to our level, so I feel good about them.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.