Scott County boys' soccer continued its tangible progress Tuesday night, even in a 6-1 loss to Frederick Douglass in a 42nd District match played on the turf at Great Crossing High School.
Last season's contest between SC and Douglass ended by mercy stoppage after the Broncos racked up a 10-0 lead.
This one was only 2-0 at halftime before Douglass (6-0 overall, 3-0 district) darted away with a pair of goals.
The Cardinals got on the board, something they hadn't done in the series since 2019, with 15 minutes remaining.
Tayseer Jabbour chased down a free kick by Gage Bowling over the Broncos' defense, won a foot race with the goalkeeper and steered it into the net.
Six different players scored for Douglass, which is No. 6 in the state in the current Maher rankings. Ombeni Shendera, Erik Wolfe, Ashton Long. Gavin Jones. Josh Carr and Eliya Galuma cashed in for the Broncos. Logan Atkinson, Cooper Ranvier and Ammar Alsiraj logged assists.
Freshman Nick Adams was celebrated as SCs player of the game for playing 80 minutes of aggressive, tireless defense against the explosive Douglass attack.
SC (1-4-1, 0-1) faced another stern road challenge in the district when it traveled to Henry Clay on Thursday evening after press time.
