Soccer might not be Ryan Payne's No. 1 sport. His size, strength and aggressiveness make the junior an ideal right-hand man to Great Crossing college basketball prospects Malachi Moreno and Jeremiah Godfrey when winter hits.
Those assets also prove pretty valuable on the pitch, however, as evidenced by Payne's eruption for three consecutive goals in a span of less than seven minutes Thursday night.
It ripped open a closer-than-expected home match against Harrison County and applied multiple exclamation points to a 7-0 rout.
“He's kind of the post presence we need up there,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “That's what we tell him. 'We don't need you to be a soccer player. We just need you to be big, strong and athletic.' You see what happens when he does. Even against better teams he'll still have opportunities to put it in the back of the net.”
Payne scored all three goals in near carbon copy fashion. Each time Ethan Bell won a foot race up the right flank and rifled a cross into the center of the box.
From there, Payne zeroed in and caught it with flick of the foot for a one-timer past busy Harrison County goalkeeper Boston Reynolds.
Last hat trick for Payne? “Little league,” he said.
“(Maxwell) just told me to abuse the back line and use my pace,” he added. “In practice they were dribbling down the line and we were kicking it in, so we've worked on that a little bit.”
The goals were Payne's third, fourth and fifth of the season, vaulting him to second on the team behind James Cron in that category.
They also provided some breathing room for Great Crossing (7-1), which owned only a one-goal cushion at the half and was up two over Harrison County (1-6-1) when Payne first found the net with 25:44 remaining.
“We were like, 'Aw, we should be blowing out this team 5-0 and be out of here,' but it's all right,” Payne said. “We thought we’d just come in and get them out of here, but it's not like that.”
Connor McIntosh cleaned up into an open net after the Thorobreds disrupted Evan Purcell's header off a Bell corner kick with 11:44 to go in the first half.
Purcell later popped in a corner kick off Thomas Smith's foot prior to the Payne parade.
GC was never in danger of losing the fifth shutout to underscore what is mathematically the best start in program history. The Warhawks went 5-1-2 out of the gate in their inaugural season of 2019.
The early lack of production was disproportional, though, to Great Crossing's number of legitimate scoring opportunities inside the 18-yard marker.
“It's kind of one of those games where they were talking about getting to 10-0 by halftime and things like that. It wasn't the lack of opportunities. It was the lack of some intensity,” Maxwell said.
Payne nearly fashioned a fourth consecutive goal when he rang the underside of the crossbar off another right-to-left set-up, this time from Lucas Smith.
Lucas Smith was then robbed by Reynolds before taking advantage of a second chance a minute later to make it 6-0. Thomas Smith capped the scoring by cleaning up his own penalty kick after Reynolds made the initial stop.
“We knew once we got two or three, the rest would come. I think if we're being honest we could have gotten another four or five,” Maxwell said. “Payne got into a little bit of a habit of checking back a little deep, so we told him to get a little higher and he got a hat trick out of it.”
Great Crossing now prepares a pivotal match for 41st District seeding at Franklin County (6-1-1) at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“It's a group of guys with a good mixture of experience, a good mixture of drive and strength with a little bit of finesse,” Maxwell said. “It's a group that has potential to do some things. Now next Tuesday they could go up a lay a massive egg, but we'll see as the season goes. We've got to keep grinding and keep working.”