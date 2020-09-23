Last year was baptism by fire for the Scott County boys' soccer program after its numbers were ravaged by the launch of a new, neighboring school.
The silver lining is that it left the Cardinals with four battle-tested seniors and in a much better position to compete this summer and fall.
Even in Tuesday's 2-0 senior night loss to Frederick Douglass, SC showed signs of its exponential growth, shutting out a 2019 district runner-up and region quarterfinal side in the second half.
'”Good second half,” SC coach Willie Wilson said. “And it was a good first half. There were a couple mistakes that caught us, and a couple of opportunities that we missed. That's what happens.”
Freshman Josh Wiles scored twice in a 15-minute span of the first half for Frederick Douglass (4-3 overall, 1-1 42nd District).
SC goalkeeper Logan Jean made a terrific, lunging save to his right and denied Wiles the hat trick midway through the second stanza. The Cardinals' defense, led by Nick Sparks, Hayden Britsch, Gage Bowling and Hunter Flynt, stepped up and snuffed out numerous set pieces by the Broncos after intermission.
It's a dramatic flip of the script from last season for Scott County (3-4, 0-2), whose roster lacked both depth and varsity experience at the time.
“Fitness is a bit better this year. With COVID, it allowed us to do some specific fitness work (in preseason) rather than ball work,” Wilson said. “We're keeping up with teams better. Last year we could get about 18 minutes from the end, and that's when we would run out of gas, and teams would start catching us.”
The senior delegation of Britsch, Jean, Eduardo Flores and Harrison Siegel have led the resurgence, giving the Cards only one fewer win than their entire junior season with at least five regular-season games remaining.
“Each one of them can find somewhere to play if they want when they're done with high school,” Wilson said. “They're all good guys, good teammates to each other, come out and work hard. And they all love the game. They like to play. Sometimes you'll start getting guys who get some burnout by the time they're juniors and seniors with all the select and the year-round playing, but these guys just seem to really enjoy it.”
Jean made eight saves on the night, giving him 48 on the season against 19 goals allowed.
SC simply couldn't crack the scoring column for the third time in the past four games, all against highly regarded Lexington opponents (Henry Clay, Lafayette, Frederick Douglass).
Flores struck a beautiful ball over the top to set up Elijah Tarter for a shot that veered narrowly wide left in the opening minutes. Jacob Bange and Braden Skirvin also had legitimate scoring chances against Douglass keeper Max Hasler in the first half.
"Right out of the gate we had a couple good ones, and then we had some after they scored, so that's always good to see,” Wilson said. “Nobody got down. From last year to this year, maturing more and saying, 'That was a mistake. We know what we did wrong there. That was a silly mistake, and we can fix that.' They know that and get on with it.”
Road warriors throughout this season, SC returns to that grind Thursday at West Jessamine and Saturday at Great Crossing. The Cards hope to close the gap after losses of 6-1 and 4-2 to the Warhawks in the inaugural year of the rivalry.