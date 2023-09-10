FRANKFORT - He's John Redmon on the roster, but Great Crossing boys' soccer coaches and even a few of his teammates call him Bob.
“His freshman year we had (older brother) Trey as well,” GC coach Nick Maxwell explained. “I kept yelling 'Redmon' and both of them kept coming. So we said, 'You're Bob, and you're Redmon, and now we're golden.' We had to do something to kind of differentiate.”
Not to mention the 34 across the back of Redmon's white jersey Tuesday night didn't match the 35 assigned to him on the official KHSAA roster. After his exploits in a 41st District showdown at Benny Watkins Field, you can bet Franklin County knows Redmon's name and number now.
Redmon redirected a pass from Ethan Bell to beat the horn, rescue the Warhawks from an otherwise scoreless first half and supply the fuel for a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Flyers.
“I had a feeling it counted,” Redmon said. “Great effort from Bell down the sideline to get me that goal. I just ran through it as hard as I could and hoped it went in. It just comes from within you. Energy, that's my job. I'm the hype man.”
Great Crossing (8-1 overall, 2-0 district) still required a tie-breaker and eventual game-winner on the other side of intermission.
James Cron supplied it on a header via Bell's corner kick with 28:55 remaining, and a tireless defensive effort held Franklin County (6-2-1, 1-1) and perimeter speed merchants Marlon Martinez and Harry Boateng off the board for the duration.
Still, it was the goal from Redmon — who initially entered the game when captain Thomas Smith twisted his ankle and was forced to the sideline for the remainder of the half — that changed everything.
“We knew they were gonna be a challenge. We weren't gonna be able to dilly-dally around and not work hard,” junior outside back Tyler Andrews said. “There was so much energy after that goal. That was his first varsity goal, so everybody was so happy for him.”
It took a collective effort on a fire drill of sorts to make it happen after the ball went out of bounds off Franklin County on the attacking side of Great Crossing's bench with 10 seconds remaining.
Aware of the clock, Logan Hepp raced over for the throw-in and dropped the ball at the feet of Bell, who now owns 11 assists on the season.
Bell launched it into a crowd at the doorstep of Franklin County goalkeeper Seth Tucker. Redmon put an airborne right foot on it and found a seam inside the right-side goalpost.
“Bob's been dealing with some injuries, kind of nagging things this season, so he's been in and out of the lineup,” Maxwell said. “He's a big energy guy, and that's what he provides us. He comes on and gives us an instant burst, instant tempo increase. Massive goal right before the half.”
It wasn't a situation the Warhawks explicitly have rehearsed, aside from the sense of urgency.
“We don't practice eight seconds, but we do practice scenarios where you're down a goal or two goals and you've got eight minutes or what have you,” Maxwell said. “Nothing simulates a district match like this where you're playing a really strong Franklin County. The quick throw-in, and Bell did his thing and got it in for a nice little tap-in for Bob.”
The Flyers, who had scored only one prior goal against a whopping 30 by the Warhawks in six prior district meetings and GC wins, took an unprecedented lead in the rivalry with 22:34 remaining in the half.
Laydon New capitalized on Franklin County's first and only threat of the session.
“The thing is we probably should've had three or four in the first half,” Maxwell said. “Unfortunately that goal was a bit of a deflection. We had it in check, and everything was in front of us. That deflection throws the keeper off, and it's hard to judge.”
Everything seemed to bounce downhill for GC early in the second half after the emotional lift from Redmon's strike. The Warhawks also gained momentum from Smith's return after the break.
Franklin County picked up its pressure after the go-ahead goal. Andrews was instrumental in shadowing and cutting off Boateng along the right flank.
“Making runs on the sideline, it's what's important. I don't always get the ball,” Andrews said. “Definitely their two wings, they're good on the ball, and if you let them in the midfield it's not gonna go very well. I got one yellow (card). I didn't mean to, but it stopped him from going any farther, so Maxwell wasn't mad.”
Andrews, who made a name for himself in 'Bob' fashion with two goals against Collins in a comeback win last September, has embraced a less glamorous role.
He has been an unsung hero on a GC defense led by goalkeeper Zak Hendricks and center backs Evan Purcell and Connor McIntosh that has allowed only six goals through nine games.
“Tyler has really come a long way in that back role this season,” Maxwell said. “If we're being honest he's really a winger, but we just don't have many true outside backs on the squad, so we have to kind of piecemeal. He's got the pace and the strength, and he's zeroed in and done a lot this season that kind of goes unnoticed.”
Carter Dascher also stood tall for a defense that required a collective effort to slow down Martinez and create speed bumps between the Flyers and Hendricks (six stops).
“I think we saw some leadership from Evan in the back line, just the cool and calm steadiness of Dascher and Connor back there, and Zak of course being Zak and having fun,” Maxwell said.
“One of my favorite moments was he makes the save when it's 2-1 and just waves at the guy who shot it. When you're one of the best keepers in the state, you can have some fun.”
The win puts Great Crossing in the driver's seat for No. 1 seed in the district and an inside track to its fifth consecutive berth in the 11th Region tournament.
To accomplish those feats, the Warhawks would have to hold serve against Western Hills on Sept. 14, then in a likely playoff rematch. Both games would be on the Wolverines' pitch.
“This puts us in a good spot, but it's still a challenge,” Maxwell said. “The biggest student sections and crowds we see are here in Frankfort.”
“We can't slack off,” Andrews added. “We still have to work hard. We know we're not the best there is. There's always more work that can be done.”