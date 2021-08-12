It has become a familiar refrain the past three seasons for Scott County boys’ soccer: The spirit is willing, but the numbers are thin.
Limited to 14 healthy bodies at the start of the season-opening match on a humid Tuesday evening, SC fought valiantly but 2-0 at home to North Laurel.
“We have freshmen who’ve never been in a (varsity) game before. Our sophomores haven’t played,” SC coach Willie Wilson said. “They’re getting their feet set. They’re going to be a little gun-shy.
“A lot of them are realizing how much faster the game moves. You train in practice and run sprints, but you don’t run those sprints with guys barreling down your back. You don’t get pushed in the back. They’re seeing it for the first time.”
Tanner Broyles scored the eventual game-winner for North Laurel midway through the first half and later assisted Noah Steely on the insurance goal with 8:27 remaining in the match.
Bright spots for Scott County included strong defense by third-year starter Hunter Flynt.
“The seniors led well, did their thing,” Wilson said. “Hunter played really well holding the back. You’ve got two brand new on the back line that haven’t played, so he’s holding that down. He’s got the experience and the skill to do it.”
Cristian Gonzalez, a junior, served up several quality shots for Scott County. Ian Stanley was strong in goal at the other end.
And no player on either side trumped the effort of Daniel Bisotti, who left the game after his third jarring collision.
“Full tilt may have a different result, but effort, I can’t fault it. With the changes we had to make last minute with our situations, it was a good night,” Wilson said.
