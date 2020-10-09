For the second consecutive year, Scott County and Sayre boys' soccer will meet in the final game of the regular season and the opening round of the playoffs.
SC hopes 2019's trend of the losing team gaining revenge in the rematch holds true. Sayre backed up its 42nd District quarterfinal victory from last October by hanging on for a 2-1 road win Thursday evening.
Because it will now have no bearing on seeding, Saturday's scheduled game between SC (3-7, 0-3) and Bryan Station is canceled.
Fifth-seeded Scott County will play at No. 4 Sayre (2-4-2, 1-3) in a post-season match at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to meet top seed and reigning state champion Henry Clay in the semis.
Colin Miedler put the Spartans on the board with 11:11 remaining in the first half, heading home a cross from Witt Wood.
Miedler found Goran Stephan for a transition tally in the third minute after intermission, putting an SC team that was shut out in five of its previous six games in a deep hole.
But the Cards persevered, turning quality shots from Harrison Siegel and Josh Adams into a corner kick and a goal with 26:22 remaining. Eduardo Flores Estrada headed home the left-to-right set-up from Thomas Smith.
Logan Jean's efforts in the cage kept that margin at one and gave Scott County a puncher's chance at the tie, but none in a series of late corners and throw-ins deep in the attacking third came to fruition.