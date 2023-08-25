Great Crossing and Frankfort boys' soccer players, coaches and fans had seen this movie before. Twice last season, as a matter of fact.
The Warhawks jumped out to a lead. The Panthers took exception and stepped up their work rate in what evolved to a feisty, physical match.
Two new-look sides wore those respective uniforms on this sweltering Tuesday night, however, and this time GC didn't buckle or fade away.
With a 2-0 verdict at home, Great Crossing snapped a three-game losing skid against its primary 41st District rival, including the past two autumn championship games.
“It feels great since last year they came back twice,” GC senior center back Evan Purcell said.
“Intensity I think was the difference. Last year we came out flat. We would get up two goals and then let it go in the final 10 minutes.”
Purcell and James Cron combined to set up the first-half goal by Ethan Bell that gave Great Crossing (4-1, 1-0) what has become its customary lead in the series.
Ryan Payne padded that advantage with the equivalent of a slam dunk after Frankfort goalkeeper Benjamin Schrader went to the ground to deny a breakaway bid from Bell.
An additional insurance strike from Connor McIntosh was waved off when the Warhawks were deemed offside, but thanks to the defensive work of McIntosh, Purcell and Lucas Smith in front of Zak Hendricks (four saves), a multi-goal lead was plenty secure this time.
“End of the day we got the two goals,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “Probably should've had more, but I think that's gonna be a little bit of the season. We handled the game fine. I think they really threatened maybe once.”
Great Crossing stayed undefeated at Birds' Nest Stadium against Frankfort (3-2, 0-1), but the Warhawks hadn't beaten the Panthers at all since a 5-2 verdict on Sept. 14, 2021.
And although both teams graduated a boatload of seniors from last season's two slugfests, the tenor of this one remained the same as ever. A near scuffle broke out amid some jawing between the teams after McIntosh's apparent goal with 15 minutes remaining.
“They're physical,” Payne said. “We get up and they come back. We had to keep up the intensity.”
GC jumped in front when Cron sent a ball into the box and Purcell creatively tried to strike it with his heel for a no-look shot at Schrader.
Frankfort knocked down that bid, but Bell banged home the rebound for his first goal of the season to go with four prior assists.
“Overall not a bad performance. I think early on the emotions were winning out,” Maxwell said. “Let's be honest. Nobody else in our district do we feel this way about. No one else has been that competitive with us. They're a strong squad that can do some damage, but luckily we were better tonight and walked away with the win.”
The only yellow card in a first half tame by comparison to the norm was assessed to Great Crossing for a wardrobe violation.
GC then rode out the expected flurry from Frankfort to start the second half. With the Warhawks keeping explosive sophomore Stephane Bebe under wraps, Hendricks made terrific saves against Bryson Cox and Alex Gonzalez with clean-up help from Purcell.
“Last game (a loss to Tates Creek) we let up two pretty soft goals, and I feel like tonight we talked more as a team,” Purcell said.
Defense against Bebe was a team effort.
“He can honestly take over a game whenever he's in the mood. That was part of the plan was keeping him check. Making sure there were bodies between him and the goal,” Maxwell said. “Our midfield knew to find him immediately when he lost the ball, and then we put layers between him. By the time he did get to our back line, he was pretty gassed, and it was usually an easy win.”
Another key shift was pushing Payne forward and making sure Smith maintained a presence at both ends.
That paid dividends with the goal for a 2-0 advantage with 20:02 to play.
“It was a little rebound. I saw (Bell) shoot the ball, and I was like, 'Oh, that's going in for sure.' I watched it come down, and it was sitting right there in front of me, so I just tapped it in,” Payne said. “That felt amazing, because getting one more kind of sealed it all.”
In addition to the would-be finish from McIntosh, Cron rang the crossbar and Schrader robbed another Payne offering down the stretch.
“We had way more chances than we had last year,” Purcell said.
“Payne was super active up top for us. We used him as a big target man. He was able to get in behind. To be honest he probably should've had a couple goals,” Maxwell added. “He's learning and developing into that role. What I really appreciated was we put him up top and put a speedster with a big body like Lucas on the back line, and he was able to keep things in check while still giving us some things moving forward, which is what we needed tonight.”
Bell was the fifth different Warhawk to score one of GC's nine goals so far this season.
“I feel like we got the ball out a lot better, connecting more passes, working more as a team than individuals,” said Payne, who had his second strike through five games. “At the beginning of the season we started off a little rough (offensively), and now we're building our way up.”
Judging from the previous four seasons of the rivalry, Great Crossing will need to continue that improvement and be prepared for a possible second encounter against Frankfort with more at stake.
“They got super hot-headed, and we started to build into that and feed off of that and had guys start to lose their temper. We just kind of calmed it down and brought it back,” Maxwell said. “It's always a fun game playing Frankfort, and I'm sure we'll see them again in the postseason. Definitely some things we need to work on and improve on, but we're moving in the right direction, and that's all that matters.”