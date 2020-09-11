It only takes a memory long enough to recall last year's district championship game to know that the Great Crossing boys' soccer team won't quit on any game until the closing seconds.
Unfortunately for the Warhawks, they needed just one more tick of that clock at home Thursday night.
Isaac Moore's desperation shot in the continuing action after a free kick rattled off the crossbar and into the net as the horn sounded to end regulation.
Those heroics set off a brief, muted celebration as Great Crossing players and coaches turned and looked for validation. The officials quickly and unequivocally waved off the apparent game-tying goal, however, ruling that the buzzer went off before the play was complete.
And with that, Tates Creek prevailed, 2-1, in a season-opening clash of sides with 11th Region title aspirations when all is said and done.
GC earned the opportunity from 30 yards away with about that same number of seconds on the clock, but the Warhawks waited until time elapsed into single digits before Preston Welch delivered the free kick.
It fell at the feet of Moore and Aiden Bryan. Moore, one of nine upperclassmen stepping up into an enhanced role after GC's district championship team graduated double-digit seniors, unleashed a rocket to the upper left corner.
Welch's older brother,Austin, delivered a tying goal for Great Crossing with 26:14 remaining in the game.
Tates Creek pressed the issue in its attacking third for a lengthy stretch thereafter. Warhawks' goalkeeper Michael Moeller made a series of point-blank saves to preserve the deadlock, but Jona Juarez finally broke through and put the Commodores back on top with 8:53 left.
The Warhawks generated minimal offensive pressure in the first half and gave up a goal in the 17th minute.
This story will be updated.