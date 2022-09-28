Great Crossing found it easier to deal with another slow start at the Warhawk Classic on Saturday when the tale of the tape was a scoreless draw instead of a two or three-goal deficit.
“Halftime we really just talked about driving at the defense to try to slip it through,” junior forward Ethan Bell said. “I guess playing faster with a little more urgency and making more runs off the ball.”
Bell was the immediate beneficiary of that tactic. His shot went into the net off a Spencer County defender with 22 seconds elapsed in the second half, snapping GC out of its offensive funk and paving the path to a 4-0 victory.
With the win, the Warhawks (9-5) took third pace in their inaugural tournament after Monday's loss to Lafayette and a furious rally from down 3-0 Tuesday to defeat Collins.
“We had kickoff. We tried to play a long ball. It didn't really work out too well,” Bell said. “We ended up back on it. It was more luck I guess. I fell on the ball, beat maybe two players. I got out on the left side, tried to hit a cross really, and it bounced off the defender and went in.”
Bell took a more direct route into the frame and expanded the lead as the result of the continuing action off a corner kick with 28:37 remaining.
Set pieces were an adventure on a breezy, autumnal afternoon. Tristan Morrin was forced to keep his launch from the right corner low to avoid losing it in the jet stream, and Spencer County (6-9-2) initially cleared it from the box.
Morrin followed the bouncing ball into space and found Bell at the doorstep for the finish.
“We were just talking about having more speed but keeping it calm as well,” Morrin said of the halftime huddle. “Just keep fighting and not let our heads get down.”
Lucas Smith set up the opportunity for the second strike with a long throw-in. The Bears deflected James Cron's resulting header wide of the cage.
Trey Redmon, one of the heroes of Tuesday's comeback with the winning strike in a penalty kick tiebreaker, buried two more PKs after the Warhawks were fouled inside the 18-yard line to account for the final margin against the Bears.
Ben Ferrell and Ethan Purcell combined for the shutout, Great Crossing's seventh of the season.
Giving that defense some earlier elbow room with the district playoffs only a week away will be a key going forward.
“It's kind of frustrating being a second-half team,” Bell said. “It would be nice to score a couple more in the first half. To get a few going into halftime, it would definitely boost our confidence more, because I feel like we get down and it's harder for us to come back.”
Tyler Andrews and Evan Purcell, each of whom scored twice to spur the remarkable rally against Collins, were named to the all-tournament team.
Frederick Douglass stayed undefeated on the season and won the Warhawk Classic title with a 2-1 triumph over Lafayette.
“It was good games, some good competition. It was fun playing. We got to work on some things,” Morrin said. “I think if we keep up the good communication, work together and connect passes, we can do pretty well.”
GC will travel to Lexington Christian (Tuesday), host Pulaski County for senior night (Thursday) and play a rescheduled match at Cooper (Saturday) to wrap up the regular season.
“I think they're definitely winnable games,” Bell said. “Our senior night game especially is a must-win.”
