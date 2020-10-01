Great Crossing boys’ soccer matched its highest goal output of an abbreviated non-district schedule and nudged above .500 for the first time this season with a 4-1 home win Thursday night over Boyle County.
Brayden Ward put GC (2-1-1) on the board with 28:16 remaining in the first half. The senior performed the cleanup after Austin Welch intercepted a ball on the fly near midfield, sidestepped two Rebel defenders and pinged the post.
The Warhawks peppered BC goalkeeper Gabe Hodge at a clip of about a shot per minute prior to Ward’s goal.
Hodge continued that yeoman work and kept Boyle County (3-6-1) within one strike at the half. Caleb Sims’ quality look at the equalizer clanged the crossbar a minute before intermission.
GC finally capitalized twice in quick succession coming out of the half.
Zach Hamner was on the receiving end of two identical headers at the far post off corner kicks. Hodge tipped the first one long, but Hamner found a seam to the keeper’s left for a 2-0 lead with 36 minutes remaining.
Preston Welch, who set up Hamner’s goal, later expanded that edge with a rip to the upper left corner.
Boyle broke the shutout after Connor Dias’ brilliant diving save robbed Sims in the extended play following a direct kick. That led to a corner, which created a close-range shot off the crossbar. Tristan Compton cashed in the follow-up.
GC took it back almost immediately thanks to an own goal. Aiden Bryan’s blistering bid from about 30 yards caromed in off a Rebel defender’s backside.
Dias, playing his first complete varsity match in net with Michael Moeller sidelined due to injury, was busier in the second half but held the Rebels at bay down the stretch. Dane Childers, Doug Gindling, Caleb Coats and Hamner provided primary defensive support.
It was the second of four consecutive home matches for GC, which will host Madison Central at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
For more on both games, please see the Tuesday, Oct, 6 edition of the News-Graphic.