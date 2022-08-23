One goal and never in any danger throughout a relatively nondescript first half. Five goals and complete domination on the other side of intermission.
Last week's home games against city rival Scott County and district foe Franklin County were two nights apart, but they played out in eerily similar fashion for Great Crossing. The Warhawks dispatched the Flyers by an identical 6-0 separation Thursday.
“It's like Scott County Part Deux,” GC coach Nick Mazwell said. “District game, the first 10, 12 minutes weren't great, very frantic. Once they calmed down a bit, they finally took control, had opportunities much like Scott County.”
Caleb Barnes buried a second-half hat trick for Great Crossing (3-0 overall, 2-0 district), the second and third coming in a 35-second window just before the 20-minute mark.
“Probably favorite one of the three was when I cut through the two and went one-on-one with the goalie, and I aimed for the left and it went right actually,” Barnes said.
Seth Baker heightened everyone's sense of deja vu by scoring the lone icebreaker in the opening stanza for the second consecutive contest.
Later, his facilitation with senior classmate Barnes allowed the latter to seal the deal on multiple give-and-goes. Baker was credited with a pair of assists.
“Seth claimed four assists. I'm gonna have to check the film on that. I told him that might be a little ambitious,” Maxwell said. “Barnes started off a little rocky the first half, always taking that extra touch. We talked to him at halftime that once you beat that first person, just have one, and that's what he started doing in the second half. It created a nice little hat trick for him.”
Eight different Warhawks have scored goal through the first three games.
Lucas Smith and Ethan Bell added to the barrage against Franklin County (1-4, 0-1).
Tristan Morrin set up Barnes' first strike before Baker cooked up the next two.
“Seth helps quite a lot,” Barnes said. “The one-twos, just running off the ball and being able to play through, and then getting it back with him, it's a good combination. I like the chemistry we have.”
Zak Hendricks made three saves behind the GC defense, which has not been scored upon in 240 minutes of play this season.
“We've got a good, solid back line. When you've got a center back that's super experienced like Trey Redmon, he's gonna dictate a lot of things back there, pushing the tempo for us in the attack and getting the ball up,” Maxwell said. “A lot of credit to that back line for these three games, because again each of these games there's moments where if you fall asleep, it's done. They've stayed connected mentally, and that's important.”
GC hits the road to Frankfort with the No. 1 seed in the 41st District playoff on the line Saturday night.
Other than the slow starts, the Warhawks couldn't have scripted a better August.
“I think it just takes time to get ourselves into gear and get rolling, but once we get rolling we can't be stopped,” Barnes said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.