FRANKFORT — In a perfect world, Great Crossing hoped it would handle Western Hills easily enough in Tuesday's 41st District boys' soccer semifinal to avoid using senior back Trey Redmon, giving him two extra days to rest a strained hamstring.
A tie score with only a few minutes remaining in regulation and the Wolverines enjoying one too many offensive runs and dangerous rips at the frame wasn't such a situation.
“That was the goal not to play him at all. He was 'break glass in case of emergency.' We were getting to that point where we needed some leadership,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “While the guys were working their tail off on the field, he came in and was able to provide that from a defensive standpoint but also in the attack a little bit.”
Redmon provided that steadying presence and ultimately the most important goal of his career. He redirected Lucas Smith's soaring throw inside the back post with 7:14 remaining, vaulting GC to a 2-1 victory at Capitol View Park.
Great Crossing (11-5-1) advanced to both Thursday's final against Frankfort and next week's 11th Region tournament for the fourth consecutive year, or each season of the Warhawks' existence.
“We were frustrated. We weren't playing good. They were outworking us,” Redmon said. “We had to bring more energy, and that would get us the ball and we could get going again.”
After opening the season with a 2-0 loss to GC, Western Hills (8-6-4) regrouped behind exchange student Luigi Giavazzi in the net and hadn't allowed a goal since Sept. 10, a stretch of six matches entering the postseason.
It took energy, creativity and a pair of well-orchestrated set pieces to prevail in a battle of two sides on a hot streak.
“We really struggled tonight with the tempo, keeping the pace and almost with the moment of the night. Knockout soccer for some of these guys, it's the very first time they've done it,” Maxwell said. “Our semis in the past have been pretty easy and light. We've been able to take care of business and walk away.
“This one was definitely a lot more challenging for us from a mental standpoint and a work rate standpoint. I also think the guys came in knowing that the first Western Hills game was a relatively comfortable match. I don't think they were quite ready for this level of intensity or level of work rate from the other side.”
Smith was the common denominator in both go-ahead goals for Great Crossing.
Unlike corner kicks and direct kicks, throw-ins usually require some connecting of the dots to create a goal opportunity. That isn't the case with the GC junior, who is able to get an incredible amount of air under the ball even with his feet on the ground.
“To be honest, I don't know. I just throw it. I just started working on it this summer,” Smith said. “I try to play in between the keeper and the defense, in the middle of them, so someone can run onto it and finish it with the header. I was just trying to hit Evan (Purcell), because he's the one that usually puts it in.”
Great Crossing took advantage of that launch into the box to grab an early advantage. Purcell timed his leap well enough to keep the play alive before James Cron's secondary header provided the finishing touch with 25:23 remaining in the first half.
While the Warhawks already knew they had Tristan Morrin and Ethan Bell as weapons on corner kicks, they have evolved into a triple threat when attacking from the white lines.
“We found out about two weeks into the season that (Smith) could chuck it, so we have now put that into our artillery,” Maxwell said. “When we have a throw-in, Evan just knows to come up. Trey will come up sometimes just depending on how the game is going. His ability to chuck it into that box and really get it pretty central in there is massive. Most teams aren't ready for that. Most keepers aren't ready for it, so it really just throws them off a bit.”
GC defenders Wesley Holt and Nathan Mefford led the charge that stifled Western Hills' wing-and-a-prayer, over-the-top tactics for the remainder of the first half, but the Wolverines' desperation paid dividends on the other side of intermission.
Warhawks' keeper Zak Hendricks stared down a flurry of rips from Raul Hernandez and Greg Little before Smith was whistled for a foul on the edge of the scoring box. Hernandez capitalized on the penalty kick equalizer with 32:23 remaining.
“When I gave them that PK, that really pushed me, because I felt bad,” Smith said.
Redmon's entry into the match lit the expected fire under GC, but Giavazzi was up to the task against a shot on frame by Bell and two from Cron.
The tall, rangy Hills backstop gave GC ample food for thought and a sense of urgency not to let the issue be settled in overtime, where penalty kicks could have been the ultimate tiebreaker.
“I told Evan just get a flick on, and we'll be back post,” Redmon said of his game-winning tactic.
Great Crossing improved to 7-3 all-time in elimination games, with four of those wins by a single goal.
