One of the most enduring coaches in a community loaded with them is stepping away from that all-consuming scene.
Glenn Wilson, who has coached middle school and high school basketball and track and field for 27 years, announced Thursday that he wlil put down his clipboard and walk away from the bench at the end of this school year.
He plans to take on an even more important role on the sporting scene -- spectator and dad to his children's activities.
"After 27 years of working with the youth, i am going to focus my time with my family," Wilson said. "I am excited to spend more time with my kids and their extracurricular activities."
A coach ever since he graduated from Georgetown College, Wilson said he is several years overdue on a promise to his wife, Karma, to wrap up his coaching endeavors.
Wilson's daughter, Kiersha, and son, Brayden, will be a senior and freshman, respective, at Bryan Station High School next school year.
After a brief, successful fight with prostate cancer last year, Wilson said his health is "100 percent" but that the ordeal did put the importance of family time in perspective.
Wilson will finish the season as head coach of track and field at Great Crossing High School, where he has also been girls' basketball head coach during the first three years of the new school.
"There will only be one first for Great Crossing High School, and Glenn Wilson is it," GCHS principal Joy Lusby said. "I am deeply appreciative of his hard work and efforts in helping us get our programs off the ground."
Prior to his dual duties with the Warhawks, Wilson was an assistant for 21 seasons with the husband and wife team of Steve and Tara Helton at Scott County High School, contributing to more than 400 wins and numerous district and region championships.
Wilson was an assistant with Tara Helton for two seasons before joining Steve Helton's staff when he took over the program for the 2000-01 season.
Great Crossing reached the 11th Region tournament in all three years of Wilson's leadership.
Athletic director Austin Haywood said the vacant basketball position will be posted Friday.
"Even though it's in the same district as (nine-time reigning champion Franklin County), it's a pretty enticing job," Haywood said.
Haywood added that Wilson "has been an integral part of building a strong foundation for girls' athletics at Great Crossing High School."
For an in-depth look at Wilson's coaching career in the county, please see the Tuesday, April 5 print edition of the News-Graphic.