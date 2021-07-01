Earlier this summer, Great Crossing High School hosted what is shaping up to be a new marquee event in the county for middle school athletes.
The Warhawks welcomed programs from all around the region to Birds Nest Stadium for the first-ever 7-on-7 passing tournament.
It is a format that has grown in popularity nationwide as all levels of youth football continue to adopt a wide-open, pass-friendly style of offense.
Teams from West Carter, Bourbon County and Woodford County showed up to compete along with Scott County Middle School and Georgetown Middle School. At the end, it was an all-county final with GMS pitted against SCMS, and overtime was needed to determine a champion.
With the game tied at 20 after regulation, Scott County took possession first, and the Cardinals promptly went up 27-20 with their possession in the bonus chapter.
Then it was the Buffaloes’ turn. Georgetown struck quickly with seventh-grade quarterback Sam Penn’s pass to eighth-grader Trevvon Campbell to make the score 27-26.
Jermaine Harmon Sr., entering his first year as Georgetown head coach, decided to go for two points and the win.
Penn stepped back and threw a laser to eighth-grader Xavier Clay for the winning conversion and thrilling 28-27 triumph.
“This was a big win for the Buffalo program, and the tournament will be good momentum heading into the season,” Harmon said.