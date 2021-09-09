Scott County boys' golf traveled to one of the state's traditionally tough in-season tournaments and walked away with the second-place trophy Saturday at the Eagle Trace Invitational in Morehead.
Sixteen schools competed in the event, with SC's four scorers finishing within four strokes of one another for the runner-up team score of 315.
Wyatt Merkins, a Royal Spring Middle School eighth-grader playing up with the varsity, led the Cardinals' flight with a 77.
Blake Ford, the team's lone senior, fired a 78, while junior Wyatt Holbrook kept pace with a career-low round of 79.
Another eighth-grader from RSMS, Brady Parker, completed the scoring quartet with 81.
Caden Less carded an 83 to round out the roster.
SC continued its strong season with a conference victory Wednesday at Anderson County, snagging the win by a narrow 156-160 margin at Wild Turkey Trace.
Holbrook showed the way with a stellar nine-hole count of 37, followed closely by Merkins' 38. Parker (40) and Less (41) sealed the win when the Bearcats' fourth golfer checked in at 47.
Competing as an individual, SC's Waylon Smith matched Holbrook's team-best 37. Anderson County junior Taylor Hensley was medalist with 34.
GCHS runner-up at Gimme Golf
Great Crossing boys' golf added to its impressive collection of tournament hardware this season with a second-place finish in Saturday's Gimme Golf Invitational at Boone's Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
The Warhawks amassed a total of 316, led by Landon Bergman's 76. Alex Bennett (77), Ashton Cochran (79) and Jake Caudill (84) completed the scoring. Revan Marcum notched 90.
This season's head-to-head meeting between SC and GC is set for next Monday, Sept. 13 at Cherry Blossom.
