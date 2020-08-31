It's a season of reduced social options and this-or-that arguments that have pervaded all aspects of American culture.
Scott County High School senior Ashton Clayburn has attacked both those deficits with a positive blend of knowledge, creativity and persistence.
With no small measure of help from his friends, Clayburn launched the ConeHead Sports Podcast in late April. Available on two of the most prominent platforms for such endeavors, Spotify and Apple Podcasts, the show already has 15 editions archived.
Clayburn was a handful of cold, snowy games into his lacrosse season when the COVID-19 pandemic put sports on hold and reduced school and all its related interactions to the virtual world.
Less than two months later, he went worldwide with a new outlet for those idle energies.
“One day I just looked up how to do it, got some stuff ready and started it,” Clayburn said. “And it was during quarantine, so it was kind of a perfect time for me.”
A lifelong fan of the genre, Clayburn took his cue from regional and national shows that make it sound easy.
“I listen to KSR (Kentucky Sports Radio) a lot. My dad listens to them every day, so I was listening to them, thought it was cool,” Clayburn said. “Then I just started listening to Pardon My Take (Barstool Sports) and said, 'I could do this, just on a smaller scale with some of my friends and stuff.'”
With a little research, Clayburn uncovered a resource that turned the upstart enterprise into relatively light work.
“There's an app called Anchor, and it basically sets up everything for you,” Clayburn said. “All you need is to give it a name, and then you just record it yourself.”
Most shows are 25 to 30 minutes. Each one features a local guest, so depending on the depth of that interview, it can run a bit longer.
Clayburn proudly proclaims his Scott County allegiances, but he has tried to strike an equal balance between SCHS and Great Crossing personalities on the podcast.
Visitors to the show have included SC football coach Jim McKee and a slew of Clayburn's fellow student athletes: Kalib Perry, Zane Patton, Kamryn Lay, Tye Schureman, Colin Nicholson, Corey Caudill and Wilson Insko.
There's also a regular student co-host, Landon Tramel of SCHS. The two begin the show with banter about local and national issues, including the NFL draft and the return of professional and high school sports in the midst of the pressing health and social issues.
“He knows a lot of sports, and I really like starting it with him,” Clayburn said of Tramel. “Usually in the beginning I'll go over what's going to be in the podcast. Then we'll talk about whatever sports happened during the week, or if it's an interview, we’ll just go into the interview.”
Nicholson, a baseball player at Great Crossing, also is considered one of the cofounders and is a semi-regular guest.
“They both had an equal part in helping me with this,” Clayburn said of his pals. “I want to make sure they get the credit.”
The producer describes that team effort in his summary of the show on Spotify: “I have always wanted to start a podcast but never knew how. Then one day I got the boys and decided to make the best show ever. We try to give you the view of how teenagers look at what’s going on in sports.”
Clayburn conducts those conversations using computers and their built-in microphones, so he said sound quality and download speed may vary.
Otherwise, it's a convenient, one-take process to record a show and get it to his growing fan base.
“I've found it pretty easy, because I like to talk to people,” Claybun said. “The hardest part is just getting them on.”
Sports talk radio and television have become known as a punchy genre, but Clayburn keeps it positive. Perhaps his most controversial question is one he's grown fond of asking all his guests: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?
Even among the youngsters, Chicago Bulls legend Jordan, star of the 10-part ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” that inspired the query, has been a near-unanimous choice.
Having been a faithful listener to countless programs over the years, Clayburn has applied those critiques and tried to make his own show better.
“I've just kind of done it on my own with the knowledge I have from listening,” he said. “If I listen to other shows, I'll take the stuff I don't like and move that to the side, and all the stuff I do like, I'll try to incorporate and do that.
With fall sports getting the apparent go-ahead to begin next week, Clayburn hopes the state and county's handle on the virus will allow him to play lacrosse in the spring as well.
He traveled out-of-state on a limited basis summer to compete with his club team.
“I'm trying to look for a college to give me some amount of money to play there, just to go play for four years so I have something to do,” Clayburn said. “I love playing lacrosse, so it would be nice to go to a college and play. No college specifically yet, just kind of looking.”
Whether or not broadcasting or some other element of sports journalism is part of the future also remains to be seen.
The games people play likely will be involved somehow.
“I want to do sports management, something like that,” Clayburn said. “I'm not really good at writing, so I don't know if journalism would be for me, but anything in sports, coaching or something like that down the road. Or even just podcasting or having a blog or something.”
