Scott County softball collected its second-highest run total of the season Tuesday night in an 18-3 win at Henry Clay.

After facing some of the state’s best teams from far and wide almost every weekend, sometimes the Scott County softball team’s first game back on a school night is like setting a video game back to the novice level.

The hits kept coming for SC — 15 of them — in Tuesday’s 18-3 district demolition of Henry Clay in Lexington.

SC (10-12 overall, 2-1 42nd District) has racked up double-digit runs on four occasions this spring, and two of those have come at the expense of Henry Clay (6-18, 0-6).

“Always good to get back in the win column,” SC coach Billy James said. “(Monday’s) practice, which I think was the best all year, carried over. Their energy was high from the first pitch.”

Delaney Vaughn was 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead SC.

Kenley Ison went 2-for-5 and knocked in four runs, while Ellie Price and Kaylie Wise each added two hits and three RBI. Emma Price chipped in two hits and a pair of walks, crossing the plate all four times.

The Cards’ sixth repeat offender, Ada Little (2-for-4, RBI), went the six-inning distance in the circle, scattering five hits and allowing two earned runs while striking out seven.

Leah Madden was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Blue Devils.

Scott County broke up a 4-1 game with eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and scored six more in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.

Vaughn and Ison delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the third. Henry Clay answered with one run courtesy of an error in the bottom of that frame.

Run-producing hits in succession by Wise, Vaughn and Ison led to a two-run double from Ellie Price and an RBI single by Makiah Jackson in the fabulous fourth. Lexie Roby extended the lead with the help of a dropped pop-up.

Little moved it to the mercy rule threshold with a single in the sixth. Vaughn and Jenna McMillan knocked in runs later in the inning.

