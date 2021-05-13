After facing some of the state’s best teams from far and wide almost every weekend, sometimes the Scott County softball team’s first game back on a school night is like setting a video game back to the novice level.
The hits kept coming for SC — 15 of them — in Tuesday’s 18-3 district demolition of Henry Clay in Lexington.
SC (10-12 overall, 2-1 42nd District) has racked up double-digit runs on four occasions this spring, and two of those have come at the expense of Henry Clay (6-18, 0-6).
“Always good to get back in the win column,” SC coach Billy James said. “(Monday’s) practice, which I think was the best all year, carried over. Their energy was high from the first pitch.”
Delaney Vaughn was 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead SC.
Kenley Ison went 2-for-5 and knocked in four runs, while Ellie Price and Kaylie Wise each added two hits and three RBI. Emma Price chipped in two hits and a pair of walks, crossing the plate all four times.
The Cards’ sixth repeat offender, Ada Little (2-for-4, RBI), went the six-inning distance in the circle, scattering five hits and allowing two earned runs while striking out seven.
Leah Madden was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Blue Devils.
Scott County broke up a 4-1 game with eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and scored six more in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Vaughn and Ison delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the third. Henry Clay answered with one run courtesy of an error in the bottom of that frame.
Run-producing hits in succession by Wise, Vaughn and Ison led to a two-run double from Ellie Price and an RBI single by Makiah Jackson in the fabulous fourth. Lexie Roby extended the lead with the help of a dropped pop-up.
Little moved it to the mercy rule threshold with a single in the sixth. Vaughn and Jenna McMillan knocked in runs later in the inning.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.