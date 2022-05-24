Class 3A Region 6 track and field: Triple titles for Cards
Three athletes continued Scott County's mighty recent tradition in Class 3A Region 6 by winning individual regional championships Friday at George Rogers Clark Stadium in Winchester.
Jeremy Hamilton (boys' 200 meters), Maquoia Raglin (girls' 400 meters) and Cristian Rodriguez (boys' shot put) won gold medals on the evening, while numerous Scott County and Great Crossing competitors made multiple appearances on the podium.
GC also celebrated a gold medal in the adaptive division, where Jacob Pendleton prevailed in the shot put.
Hamilton, who is signed with University of Louisville football and also was a region champion as a sixth man on the boys' basketball team as a sophomore, led the Cardinals’ charge. He was responsible for 26 of SC's 39 team points in the boys' meet.
A podium finisher last spring when teammate Bryce Chisley topped the 100 and 200 at both region and state, Hamilton put that apprenticeship to work with a sensational time of 22.24 seconds in the longer of the two sprints.
He ran away from the Frederick Douglass duo of Kerrington Eubanks and AJ Matthews by more than a quarter of a second at the finish.
Seeded fourth entering the 100-meter dash, Hamilton was a blink of an eye away from the clean sweep, taking home runner-up honors behind Adrian Jones of Montgomery County. Jones crossed the line in 10.92 seconds, with Hamilton on his heels at 11.06.
Hamilton anchored the 4x200 relay and took third in a time of 1:33.28 with teammates Ali Hamdiyah, Jayden Fields and Jackson Damron behind Tates Creek and Woodford County.
Great Crossing's quartet of Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Kalib Perry and Jacob Coulter finished fourth in that race with a time of 1:34.22.
Rounding out Hamilton's night, he took off first with the baton as Scott County finished fifth in the 4x400 relay. Fields, Danny Armstrong and Elijah Tarter finished the route for the Cardinals, who clocked in at 3:36.44.
Scott County claimed two of the top three spots in the girls' 400. Raglin was the only runner to complete her lap in less than a minute, hitting the wire in 59,93 seconds. Ileanna Wilson of Lafayette (1:00.18) was second, followed by SC's Bryce Alan Thornsbury (1:01.27).
The same tandem represented the Cardinals with a strong performances in both the 4x200 and 4x400.
Raglin and Thornsbury teamed with Maureen Mann (opening leg) and Kiya Allen (anchor) for fourth place with a time of 1:48.63 in the 4x200. The top three teams in that race — Bryan Station, Henry Clay and Paul Laurence Dunbar — remarkably were separated by a mere four-hundredths of a second.
With Raglin taking off at the gun, Thornsbury taking the bell lap and Mann and Jala Trent in the middle, SC's 4x400 was third in 4:16.13.
Following Hamilton's lead as a four-event scorer, Raglin raced to fifth in the individual 200 (26.96).
Rodriguez, a freshman, threw 49 feet, 4½ inches and won the shot put by more than a foot over Grant Garrison of Woodford County.
Those individual successes weren't enough to overcome the team depth of the other Lexington-area schools this spring.
Tates Creek (96) won the boys' title over Woodford County (83), followed by Lafayette (75), Frederick Douglass (54) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (50). SC tied with GRC for sixth place, with GC (29½) rounding out the top 10 in a close battle against Montgomery County (35 ½) and Henry Clay (30).
Paul Laurence Dunbar took top honors in the girls' meet with 110 points over Lafayette (74) and Bryan Station (57). Scott County was ninth with 39 points. Great Crossing finished with one point.
In addition to Hamilton and Rodriguez's heroics, Scott County boys received points from Ayden Martin (fifth, 110 hurdles, 18.65) and Armstrong (sixth, 400, 53.15).
Pendleton won his adaptive shot put event with a throw of 24 feet, 1/2 inch.
Shadrach Parret's career best discus throw of 125-6 was good for third place to lead Great Crossing. Malakhi Young finished fifth in two events, high jump (5-8) and the 400 (53.02).
Carter Russell also scored in multiple events for the Warhawks. He anchored the third-place 4x800 (8:34.85) with Keith Johnson, Jacob Marcum and Jake Swicegood before taking fourth in the individual 800 (2:04.93).
Trent was an individual podium finisher in both long jump (third, 15-7 ½) and triple jump (fourth, 31-11). Allen doubled up for SC in long jump, finishing sixth (14-8).
GC girls chalked up their point in the 4x100, where Elise Edison, Madeline Roark, Clarissa Nealy and Sophia Morris (53.79) finished sixth.
Class 3A state track and field is set for Saturday, June 4 at the University of Kentucky.
