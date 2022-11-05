If you told Great Crossing before its trip to Covington Catholic on Friday night that the Warhawks would only punt twice, pick off two passes and never give up a play longer than 25 yards, they would have been enthused about the chances to go into the Colonels' house and pull a first-round stunner in the Class 5A football playoffs.
Cov Cath's ability to nickel-and-dime its way down the field and finish three drives in style, combined with GC's two matching turnovers, three more on downs and a missed field goal, added up to a frustrating end for the Hawks, 21-0, in Park Hills.
“It seemed like every time we got to that point where we were driving to score, they would get a stop or we would hurt ourselves,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “They're a good football team. They fly around really well and are coached really well. Our guys played very hard, and we had some success at times. We just couldn't finish on some drives.”
Owen Leen rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and Zaccary Roberts tacked on a quarterback sneak for a score in the third quarter to carry Covington Catholic (9-2) into a heavyweight second-round showdown next week at No. 1 Frederick Douglass.
Pilot Lukacsko and Peyton Mullannix picked off passes for Great Crossing (8-3), which was outgained 315 yards to 144 and fell shy of an elusive first postseason win to conclude the program's first complete four-year cycle.
“High school football is come to an end,” senior linebacker Lukacsko posted on Twitter after the game. “I'm so thankful for all the many opportunities and brothers I got to spend these last four years with. Love every single one of my coaches, and they all do a fantastic job making me who I am now. Proud to be a Warhawk.”
Leen carried 18 times for 106 yards, scoring from one and 19 yards out. Roberts completed 21 of 31 passes for 156 yards and added 10 rushes for 58 yards.
Covington Catholic drove 72 yards in 12 plays and gobbled up more than six minutes with the first series of the game, capped by Leen's scoring plunge.
GC answered by making the first of three forays into Colonel territory, driving from its 43 before settling for the ill-fated field goal try from 34 yards away.
“We had a little change-up with our offensive plan for this week. We were able to have some success,” Bowling said. “We ran split back veer and just ran it straight at 'em. We could move the ball. We just never could break that long one. They would catch us on a third-and-short. We tried to go for it a couple times on fourth down and couldn't connect or finish that drive.”
Another dozen-play parade by Covington Catholic came up empty thanks to Lukacsko's interception in the end zone, and Mullannix's pick on the final play of the first half stymied another march in the red zone.
The Colonels tucked a second TD run by Leen between those two highlights, however, and the Warhawks ran all of 18 plays in the entire half.
GC's second drive of the night was a three-and-out. The next was a fourth-down stop a yard shy of midfield.
“We moved the ball on 'em. They just did a really good job of bending and not breaking,” Bowling said. “As the game went on, they kind of started forcing us to do some things different.”
After punting to end its initial series of the second half, Great Crossing was stopped at its own 39-yard line on consecutive drives late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
Roberts' touchdown punctuated a 12-play, 82-yard parade to put the issue out of reach,
“We took away the explosive plays, and that was our big thing,” Bowling said. “We felt like we could play with 'em, be more physical than them. I felt like we were able to do that. They were just able to connect on long drives where we couldn't. That's the big difference.”
Covington Catholic won the time of possession battle by nearly a full quarter: 10 minutes and 57 seconds.
With the Warhawks in desperation mode and facing the three-touchdown deficit, the Colonels' Oliver Bent and Marcus Suwinski each picked off Gabe Nichols in the fourth quarter.
GC's bid to break the shutout fizzled at the Cov Cath 26 as time ran out.
Nichols completed 10 of 22 passes for 86 yards, including four catches by 46 yards by senior classmate and favorite target Zackarrey Kelley.
“It's hard to lose this group. From day one they were just little guys running around on different fields trying to figure out where to practice and living out of suitcases,” Bowling said. “It's great to see where they've come, not only as football players but as young men, how they've matured and been able to control their composure and go through the times of adversity that football gives you.”
Isaiah Johnson led the Warhawks on the ground with five attempts for 32 yards.
Lukacsko anchored the defense with eight tackles. Mullannix and Cayden Allen each added seven.
Hit hard by injuries in key spots all season, Great Crossing had to play the next-man-up game through the week of preparation as a result of the flu bug that caused the district to cancel school Friday.
“Even with all that we still had guys that stepped up and gave us good looks in practice,” Bowling said. “It's good to grow from that going into next year with a lot of sophomores that got a lot of playing time. We still feel good going into our off-season.”
A resilient first group of four-year seniors built that foundation for whatever comes next.
“On top of the COVID year and everything that has gone on in these four years in these young kids' lives, it's been a blessing to watch that. To see it come to and end like that is the worst feeling ever not only for the kids but for myself and the coaching staff,” Bowling said. “It hurts, but with that said, they've been able to build this program from when they were freshmen to where they are now.
"The last two years we're 16-6. That's pretty good. It's gonna be hard to replace 'em, but they left a good legacy behind just like last year's class, and we're gonna continue to build on that with our upcoming groups.”