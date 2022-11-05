Hug it out

Great Crossing assistant coach Pete Combs consoles Malakhi Young after Friday's 21-0 loss at Covington Catholic in the Class 5A football playoffs.

 Facebook photo

If you told Great Crossing before its trip to Covington Catholic on Friday night that the Warhawks would only punt twice, pick off two passes and never give up a play longer than 25 yards, they would have been enthused about the chances to go into the Colonels' house and pull a first-round stunner in the Class 5A football playoffs.

Cov Cath's ability to nickel-and-dime its way down the field and finish three drives in style, combined with GC's two matching turnovers, three more on downs and a missed field goal, added up to a frustrating end for the Hawks, 21-0, in Park Hills.

