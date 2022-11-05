Scott County hasn't lost a first-round playoff game since its four-pronged, all-underclass backfield of quarterback Andrew Hickey, fullback Jacob Fryman and halfbacks Ellis Huguely and Thomas Feickert likely were teething on the end of rubber footballs in their respective cribs.
The streak of wins on the first weekend of November hit 15 seasons Friday with a convincing 56-20 victory over Cooper at Birds Nest Stadium, also SC's sixth straight triumph since its only defeat this fall.
“It's a great win. It's hard to imagine,” Scott County coach Jim McKee said. “Time goes so fast, but that's pretty impressive, and it's the thing all of us I think are most proud of when you see players from the past, and some of them were here tonight on the sideline. Pride and tradition never graduate.”
Between a fumble on the Jaguars' 15-yard line that sabotaged the opening drive and time running out on the Cardinal reserves at the final horn, SC ended eight consecutive drives in the end zone.
Fryman provided four of those touchdowns on short runs and wasn't touched by more than a fingernail on three of them. Feickert, Huguely and Kayne Garrett each added a score for Scott County (10-1), which piled up 444 of its 532 total yards on the ground.
Huguely (10 rushes, 165 yards), Feickert (14 for 126) and Fryman (20 for 87) crossed the 2,000-yard threshold as a trio and have combined for 31 touchdowns.
“We love each other. We're like best friends,” Feickert said. “We always push each other in practice. We're always happy for each other in the games.”
Immediately after an interception by Luke Valencia, Hickey's 36-yard strike to Isaac York and two-point conversion toss to Da'Quis Brown sent the game to a running clock and produced the final margin only 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We try to play our trickery,” Huguely said. “We thought they didn't know what our Wing-T was about. We knew if we kept running we'd have the deep bomb (open) all day.”
Hickey was 8-for-11 through the air for SC, which travels to Fort Thomas for a showdown with Highlands (9-2) next Friday. The Cards' potential third and fourth-round games would be at home.
“It means a lot. It's the playoffs,” senior nose guard Cam Keller said. “If you lose, you're out, so you've got to walk with that swagger or else you're gonna fall off the plank.”
SC struggled out of the gate with that win-or-else environment. In addition to the defensive takeaway, Cooper (6-5) scored on its first two possessions – a 63-yard slant-and-go by Cole Henry from freshman QB Cam O'Hara, then a 6-yard scoring scramble from O'Hara – to lead 14-7.
Feickert tucked a 16-yard, fourth-down TD scamper between those two tallies, and Fryman tied it with a 2-yard plunge to cap a 12-play, 63-yard march with 8:42 to go in the half.
The game then turned in true Scott County fashion on a blocked punt by Jackson Damron. Keller and Jacob Blair stuffed the Jaguars on third-and-short to force the boot.
“Coach McKee's got a saying, 'If you a block a punt, you will win the game.' He brings up some kind of statistic like 99 games out of 100,” Keller said. “It definitely helped to shift the momentum.”
Scott County recovered inside the 5, and Fryman plowed through the middle twice to put the Cards on top at the 6:29 mark.
“I think in our career we've only lost one game we ever blocked a kick,” McKee said. “We blocked a kick in the 2004 state football finals against St. X, and we didn't win the game.”
The snowball effect this time amounted to four touchdowns in a span of less than seven minutes for a 35-14 halftime cushion.
Huguely averaged two dozen yards on his six carries prior to the half, including a 49-yard rip to make it a two-score margin.
“The line's stepping up. The guards really listen to me when I say just cut up field and hit the first guy you see,” Huguely said. “We're staying disciplined. We try to get up to the ball as quick as possible to tire out the defense.”
Valencia batted down a throw from O'Hara on third down for the Cards' nest stop, and change-of-pace fullback Garrett rewarded it with a 34-yard TD up the gut, untouched.
Scott County went into the locker room with 301 rushing yards at a rate of more than 10 per pop.
“I fumbled at the beginning of the game, and then right after that we all picked it up. We knew this was a real football game,” Feickert said. “I think our tempo has definitely picking up at practice, and it's been translating into games. Our older guys, our seniors are definitely stepping up.”
JaSante Harmon's sack punctuated a three-and-out to start the second half.
Key conversions by Feickert on a third down and Huguely with 10 yards on fourth-and-3 from the 22 then set up another Fryman score.
“Thomas Feickert is not the best player necessarily on the team, but he gets the most out of his ability,” McKee said. “He plays at his max.”
Cooper cashed in a long kick return with a 15-yard TD strike from O'Hara to shifty running back Eli White and cut it back to 42-20 with 5:54 left in the third quarter.
Valencia pounced when the Jaguars went for an early onside kick. Hickey's sneak on the ensuing drive made SC 3-for-3 on fourth down and set up another Fryman finish from four yards out.
SC had a season-low three tackles for loss but held Cooper to 251 yards after the explosive start.
“It's a playoff game. It's a different energy, a different type of atmosphere,” Keller said. “I think it was more us getting fine-tuned to that than it was about facing a different team or anything like that."
Two of next week's eight games in 5A – Scott County at Highlands and Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass – will eliminate arguably two of the top five teams.
The Cardinals aim to get past the second round for the first time since reaching the 6A state final in 2018.
SC's last opening-game playoff defeat was a wild 60-56 verdict against Shelby County in 2007.
“It's been crazy enjoyable,” McKee said. “Knock on wood, I don't think we've had a kid called in the office this season or a parent griping. It's been a great group to work with. You win with character kids. At the end of the day you've gotta have guys you can count on.”