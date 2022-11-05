Triple trouble

Scott County backs Thomas Feickert, left, Ellis Huguely, center, and Jacob Fryman, far right, leave the field after one of the Cardinals' eight consecutive scoring drives Friday night in a 56-20 playoff rout of Conner.

 Brett Smith

Scott County hasn't lost a first-round playoff game since its four-pronged, all-underclass backfield of quarterback Andrew Hickey, fullback Jacob Fryman and halfbacks Ellis Huguely and Thomas Feickert likely were teething on the end of rubber footballs in their respective cribs.

The streak of wins on the first weekend of November hit 15 seasons Friday with a convincing 56-20 victory over Cooper at Birds Nest Stadium, also SC's sixth straight triumph since its only defeat this fall.

Tags

Recommended for you