Hard landing

Thomas Feickert of Scott County gets thrown down at the end of a run last Friday at Highlands. Expect more hard-nosed action in the trenches this week when SC hosts another run-oriented team, Southwestern, in the region championship.

 Kal Oakes
Are you ready for some positively old-school football? We're talking about the brand that might make John Madden, Knute Rockne or Paul “Bear” Bryant smile down from the heavens.
 

