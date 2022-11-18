Are you ready for some positively old-school football? We're talking about the brand that might make John Madden, Knute Rockne or Paul “Bear” Bryant smile down from the heavens.
Friday night's Class 5A region championship game between No. 4 Scott County (11-1) and No. 11 Southwestern (12-0) should suffice.
It's the kind of contest that could be over in two hours even if it's a high-scoring affair, because neither team will pepper the airwaves with the incomplete passes that are primarily responsible for clock stoppages.
SC has embraced and perfected the art of the time-honored Wing-T during coach Jim McKee's more than a quarter century at the helm. Down in Pulaski County, under the direction of Jason Foley for the past four seasons, Southwestern scores points in bunches out of the equally run-oriented wishbone.
The pistol, spread or shotgun gets replaced by belly, buck sweep and triple option after the ball goes in the air at 7:30 p.m. inside Birds Nest Stadium.
Adding to the yesteryear intrigue of the match-up is what some would equally romanticize as traditional football weather. Temperature at kickoff is expected to be in the mid-20s, with wind chills tumbling into the teens.
That's a notable crash from the relative short-sleeve weather of the past two weeks, when Southwestern stayed perfect with wins over Madison Southern, 41-14, and North Laurel, 35-7.
Other notable wins on the Warriors' ledger include convincing wins over Class 6A Simon Kenton, 34-19, and Madison Central, 36-0, as well as a 31-20 verdict over hometown rival Pulaski County in the Don Franklin Bowl.
Southwestern's last loss was a 37-6 thumping at Frederick Douglass in this round of the playoffs a year ago. The Warriors are 33-4 over the past four seasons, with two of those losses to Douglass.
Scott County can relate. The Cardinals have won eight consecutive games since a a 41-0 loss to the Broncos, who were responsible for three straight second-round exits from the playoffs.
This year's revised playoff format gave second-seeded SC a reprieve from that trend, but last Friday's assignment still was no simple task. Scott County traveled north to Highlands and took advantage of three turnovers and a blocked punt to prevail, 29-23.
It continued the season-long theme of SC taking on and defeating the state's top teams regardless of class. The Cards have wins over Franklin County, Bryan Station, Ballard and Lexington Catholic, all of whom are still playing this weekend.
Tanner Wright (160 carries, 1,478 yards, 24 TD) and Christian Walden (108 yards, 1,040 yards, 15 TD) are the heavy-hitting tandem out of Southwestern's triple-option set. Braxton Walters combined with those two for 269 yards and four scores in last week's win over North Laurel.
Roger Oliver and Collin Burton have split time at quarterback for the Warriors with combined numbers that look fairly standard for the Cardinals: 85-for-132, 1,280 yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception.
Mason Hibbard (18 receptions, 546 yards, 8 TD) is a deep threat when Southwestern does throw, typically after lulling the defense to sleep with the run. Sound familiar? Caden Cunnagin (22 catches, 251 yards) is the primary target closer to the line of scrimmage.
Hibbard also has three interceptions and a fumble on defense, where Lucas McKee also has three takeaways.
Maddox Mink (108 tackles, nine for loss, seven sacks) is the leading hitter for the Warriors along with Ben Coomer (94 stops), Wyatt Stafford (87) and McKee (84).
Aside from two drives stymied deep in Highlands territory, including a fumble on the 1-yard line and later a missed field goal after driving inside the 5, Scott County's offense looked built for November against the Bluebirds.
The Cardinals took control with an 18-play, nine-minute drive to start the second half, including a pair of fourth-down conversions. Thomas Feickert's second touchdown of the night, a 4-yard catch from Andrew Hickey on fourth down, punctuated that drive.
SC's success at dominating time of possessions hinged on a career night from junior fullback Jacob Fryman, who was a battering ram en route to 29 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Feickert (12 rushes, 79 yards) and Ellis Huguely (64 all-purpose yards) provided the east-west change of pace.
In addition to a key first down on a quarterback sneak to anchor the aforementioned long march, Hickey hit 1,000 yards on the season. That's a tough nut to crack in the Wing-T and one that puts the sophomore in select company with recent SC stars Ben Lawler (2010, 2011), Clay McKee (2012, 2013, 2014) and Josh Davis (2016, 2017) at the controls.
Defense and special teams continue to set the tone. Jackson Damron's blocked punt led to a recovery and touchdown return by Luke Valencia, who also full on a fumble to set up an earlier score and covere an onside kick to close out the Highlands victory.
Paul Garner and Logan Jones each intercepted a pass in the win, with notable breakups from Damron and Buddy Collins for good measure.
At the point of attack, Cam Keller, Elijah Adams, Jacob Blair and Valencia have been extraordinary at stuffing the run, with JaSante Harmon lethal in the pass rush.
Scott County's most recent third-round playoff appearance was a road win at Simon Kenton in 2018 on its way to the 6A state title game.
Friday's survivor will host a semi-state after everyone fills up on leftover turkey next week.
Assuming that top-seeded Douglass takes out Woodford County in the other East title tilt, SC or Southwestern would host the highest remaining seed among Bowling Green, Owensboro, Fairdale and South Oldham from the West.
SC-Southwestern will be aired on NFHS Network (with monthly subscription) with free audio at news-graphic.com and on the paper's YouTube platform.