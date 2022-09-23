In four years as a program, Great Crossing boys' soccer had only won one other match when giving up more than two goals.
To come back and steal one after trailing by three strikes at halftime? Well, the Warhawks — struggling mightily for a game and half as hosts of their own Warhawk Classic tournament — clarified the difference between unlikely and impossible Tuesday evening.
GC's Evan Purcell twice tied a wild match with Collins in the final nine minutes of regulation. The Hawks then won it, 5-4, with a save by Ben Ferrell and shot by Trey Redmon at the end of a penalty kick tiebreaker.
“We were void of effort, void of a lot of things in that first half. We woke up, got moving. Players started to actually show some heart on the field. Man, what a game. To come back and win it, it's just fun,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “We tend not to like to do things the easy way around here, at least this year. This was no different, All credit goes to the guys who worked their tails off in the second half.”
Tyler Andrews scored his first two varsity goals in succession to launch the comeback.
“That's huge, because he's been coming off the bench all season,” GC senior Wesley Holt said. “He's been trying to earn a place, so that's his foot in the door saying, 'I earned this. I should be contending for a starting spot.'”
Purcell sandwiched his two equalizers, both assisted by Lucas Smith, around a potentially heartbreaking goal from the Titans' Jack Lingo.
Smith found a leaping Purcell with a long throw-in for the finish directly in front of the net with 1:59 remaining.
“The only thing I told them at halftime is when you all start playing like a team, you're gonna be fine,” Maxwell said. “I left them with three and a half minutes to sort it out, and you saw what happened. They pushed. They challenged. They made it happen.”
It was a familiar finish for Great Crossing (8-5), which battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third-place game of the Tribe Shootout at Madison Central 10 days earlier, only to fall to the Indians in the sixth round of penalty kicks.
GC stuck true to its rotation of Seth Baker, Caleb Barnes, Tristan Morrin, Purcell and Redmon.
Ferrell, who made only three prior appearances this season as part of a three-goalkeeper rotation, dove to his right and swatted Lingo's bid off the post after four consecutive makes by each side.
“Ben had a heck of a second half. He made a couple good saves,” Maxwell said. “He managed the game well. The save in the shootout was fantastic. Push it up on the post and just get it going the right way. Most times keepers just have to save one, and he did.”
Those heroics set the stage for the Warhawks' game-winner.
“Just shoot down,” Redmon said of his strategy after being stymied at the team's previous in-season tournament. “Try not to sky it, because I skied the last one.”
Morrin scored the Warhawks' lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Lafayette on Monday night.
Still smarting from that showing against a region rival and playing its fourth match in as many days after a rare Saturday doubleheader, GC fell in the 3-0 hole only 12 minutes into the match with Collins (8-4-2).
Charlie Hogg tallied the Titans' first two with a 25-yard free kick off the post and a header set up by Peyton Frick. His corner kick later led to an own-goal when it eluded Ferrell off the head of a GC defender.
Holt, Purcell, Redmon, Nathan Mefford and the Warhawks' defense buckled down, warding off two free kicks and a corner kick in the final minute of the half to keep the score from getting further out of hand.
“We started off really slow. Maxwell chewed us out at halftime. We got it in gear, scored a couple goals and kept putting pressure on 'em there,” Redmon said. “We had to put a little pressure on their midfielders so they don't play the long ball, and try not to stab.”
“A lot of credit goes to we call them the dojo, the back line. They've been good all season,” Maxwell added. “Even when we played Bryan Station, we gave up that easy goal to start off, and they basically played defense the whole rest of the half and kept it at 1-0. The hope is we can tighten it up a little bit on set pieces, get that fixed and we'll be back to our defensive ways that we saw early in the season.”
Great Crossing will play in one of Saturday's consolation games, then venture into the final three games of its regular season to build momentum for next month’s 41st District tournament, where the Warhawks will be the No. 2 seed behind rival and host Frankfort.
“We really needed this. We need to play every game like that second half,” Holt said. “Obviously this is a great experience, great competition. It gives me a sense of confidence that sometimes (playoff) matches end that way, and we're ready.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.