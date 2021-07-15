Cam Hill’s baseball journey since leading Scott County High School to its first two 11th Region baseball championships and a pair of KHSAA state tournament appearances has taken him all over the country.
While he spent four years living most local athletes’ dream, playing for the University of Kentucky, Hill has spent summers swinging away in such diverse haunts as the Texas/Arkansas border and in Massachusetts’ storied Cape Cod League.
Now, Hill will get to spend the final two years of his extended collegiate career in a winter and spring environment that’s pretty nice work, if you can get it.
Hill, who entered the NCAA Division I transfer portal in May, has announced that he will relocate to Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported me through these last few weeks,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “I can feel and see that this is the best place for me.”
Due to a medical redshirt year and an additonial season granted to all athletes due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill will have two full years of eligibility remaining.
An outfielder with eyebrow-raising defensive range and a fearlessness for throwing his body around to make a catch, Hill made his greatest impacts at UK with the glove and on the basepaths.
His shoestring and wall-climbing grabs became standard fare on the team’s social media platforms.
In 45 games this past season, including 28 starts, Hill batted .245 with an OPS of .771 for the Wildcats. He belted three home runs, two triples and a double while knocking in 15 runs.
Hill also swiped 13 bases in 14 attempts, a total that ranked second on the team.
It was a bounce-back year for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hill after a broken wrist ended his 2020 season at only seven appearances, four in the starting lineup.
His 2017 season was similarly shortened by a hand injury that necessitated surgery. Hill played seven games that year, scoring the winning run as a pinch runner against Western Kentucky.
In his other complete campaign for Kentucky, Hill batted ,245 in 2019 with one home run, 14 RBI, 10 doubles, 10 steals and 19 runs scored. Hill enjoyed a stretch of four consecutive multi-hit games and another run of 12 contests in which he had at least one hit in 10 of them.
Stetson is a member of the ASUN Conference, which Eastern Kentucky recently joined. The Hatters won an NCAA region title in 2018, have taken eight conference titles and made 18 NCAA tournaments in 50 seasons as a Division I program.
Their two most prominent alumni are current major league pitching stars Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber.
In addition to UK, Hill has been a star on the summer circuit. Hill hit .342 with four HR in 31 games for the Texarkana Twins of the Texas Collegiate League in 2018.
The next summer, he went north to the historic Cape Cod League and shared in a league championship with the Cotuit Kettleers. Hill stole 11 bases, had a hit in five of his first six games, and also picked up a pitching win.
Hill started this summer in New York with the Amsterdam Mohawks before getting a call to return to Cotuit in the CCL. He went 2-for-3 with a double in a recent contest for the Kettleers.
