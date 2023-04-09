Bisons' biggest bomber

Trace Willhoite of Scott County needed fewer than 90 career games in 1 1/2 seasons to break the all-time home run record at Lipscomb University.

 Janet McClanahan
It took Trace Willhoite only 85 college games to break the 15-year-old career home run record at Lipscomb University, previously owned by a Major League Baseball veteran.
 

