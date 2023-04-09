It took Trace Willhoite only 85 college games to break the 15-year-old career home run record at Lipscomb University, previously owned by a Major League Baseball veteran.
How it happened for the Scott County High School graduate was the most satisfying scenario imaginable, given his career path to this point.
Willhoite tied and broke the Bisons' round-tripper record in the same game Tuesday night at No. 18 University of Louisville, where Lipscomb pulled off the upset for the second consecutive season in convincing fashion, 12-7.
In addition to his three-run blast in the third inning and solo shot in the seventh, Willhoite delivered a two-run single in the fourth to finish with six RBI.
That matched his personal best, set against North Alabama on May 21, 2022. It was also the fifth multiple-homer game of Willhoite's career.
The home runs gave Willhoite nine this season after 17 a year ago, vaulting Willhoite past Caleb Joseph, who hit 25 for Lipscomb from 2006 to 2008.
Joseph, a catcher, went on to spend seven years in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays, belting 32 home runs at the highest level before his transition to coaching.
A career night by any measure, it was also a statement game for Willhoite against the program with which he signed out of high school.
Willhoite spent the 2019-20 fall semester with Louisville before transferring to a junior college power, Northwest Florida State, in hopes of more immediate playing time.
He stayed two seasons as a result of the pandemic, earning first-team status in the Panhandle Conference and anchoring a runner-up team.
As a rookie at Lipscomb, Willhoite was one of only three Bisons to appear in all 58 contests and one of two to start them all.
He batted .250 with an on-base mark of .365 and slugging percentage of .538. His home run total led the team and tied for fourth in the ASUN Conference. Willhoite, a third baseman, was involved in 15 double plays.
Tuesday's exploits vaulted his numbers this season to .280/.423/.634 for Lipscomb (12-16), whose early schedule included losses to ranked SEC opponents Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Willhoite's bat rallied the Bisons from a 2-1 deficit after two innings to a 10-5 lead over the Cardinals, who mustered only six hits on the evening against six Lipscomb pitchers.
Austin Kelly matched Willhoite with two home runs for Lipscomb. Willhoite and Kelly went deep in consecutive at bats — Willhoite to dead center — and gave the Bisons a 5-3 advantage in the third.
In the next frame, Kelly's team-leading 10th home run joined Willhoite's productive base knock among five Lipscomb hits.
Louisville answered with two runs in the fifth, but Lipscomb took back those runs two frames later thanks to Willhoite's encore rip to left field and a bases-loaded walk from Caleb Ketchup.
Hill on streak for Hatters
Another SC grad is on a power streak for an ASUN program.
Cam Hill, a graduate student at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, hit a home run in all three games of a series this past weekend against North Alabama.
Stetson (19-11) swept those games by scores of 5-2, 12-7 and 9-7 from Friday through Sunday.
Hill remained in the park but also stayed hot Tuesday with a 4-for-5 night in a 6-4 win over Florida International.
The center fielder, who has exhibited a penchant for highlight-film catches throughout his career, picked up where he left off at the plate after leading Stetson with a .311 average in his 2022 debut season with the Hatters.
Having already matched his home run output of a year ago, Hill is hitting .267 with 16 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He has hit in five consecutive games, going 10-for-19 (.526) over that stretch.
Hill has not committed an error in 74 chances after only one miscue in 164 opportunities in '22.
This is a rare sixth season of collegiate baseball for Hill, who signed with the University of Kentucky after leading Scott County to consecutive 11th Region championships as a junior and senior.
Hand (2018) and wrist (2020) injuries limited two of Hill's UK campaigns to seven games each.
He appeared in 45 contests in '19 and '21, batting .248 and .245, respectively. Hill's 2021 totals of three home runs and 15 RBI were his best with the Wildcats.
In his breakout year with Stetson, Hill led the Hatters in at bats (219), runs (50), hits (68), doubles (11), triples (six), RBI (30), total bases (106), slugging percentage (.484), hit by pitch (14) and matched the team high in stolen bases (24).
Hill also was named to the ASUN academic honor roll.