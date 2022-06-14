College baseball signing: Scott County ace Garrison finds perfect fit with Campbellsville
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Statistical analysis has perhaps taken a stronger hold over the higher levels of baseball than any other sport.
Numbers that can be measured, such as pitchers' radar gun readings and exit velocity and launch angle for hitters, now trump the grit, guile, intuition and intangibles that governed the game for more than a century.
As a result, Joseph Garrison's consistently excellent results as a junior and senior right-handed pitcher may have been overshadowed by a relatively pedestrian fastball.
That all changed on the rainy night of Tuesday, May 3, when Garrison stared down the prospect-laden lineup of Frederick Douglass, then the fifth-ranked team in Kentucky, and was dead, solid perfect.
Garrison's dismissal of all 21 Broncos who stepped into the batter's box that evening made SC history and ultimately may have changed his life and accelerated his career.
Less than a month later, Garrison signed to play college baseball for NAIA and Mid-South Conference power Campbellsville University.
He chose Campbellsville over an opportunity closer to home at Midway after a campus visit late in the recruiting process.
“I had no clue until Coach (Terry) Smith put me on to them and told me how good they were,” Garrison said. “I visited them, and I loved them as soon as I went there. I loved the program, the coach, the field, everything about it.”
Smith, the Cardinals' third base coach and a four-year starter for the Tigers, raved to his longtime mentor, venerable Campbellsville coach Beauford Sanders, about Garrison's work ethic and team spirit.
“We've got kids on our team that work,” Smith said. “But when you see somebody that just works constantly not only to get better but to master what their craft is, that's what he did for us this year when he got on the mound.”
Garrison was the starting pitcher half of Scott County's wins this past season.
For a team dominated by underclassmen that went 14-23 against a monster schedule, Garrison weaved a stellar 6-3 record and brilliant 1.93 ERA. He struck out 48 and walked only 14 in a staff-leading 54 1/3 innings.
That season peaked in unforgettable fashion against Frederick Douglass, which rolled to an 8-4 win over eventual KHSAA champion St. Xavier only a week earlier.
“Joe had an astounding senior year, including a lights-out perfect game against the No. 5 team in the state,” said rising junior catcher Jay Wilson, who caught Garrison's gem. “I'm very fortunate to have been part of that accomplishment. It was a privilege to catch for him and get to know him, and I know he'll do great things for his new team.”
Garrison persisted through a thunderstorm that delayed the start by 90 minutes, then another cloud burst just as he walked to the mound for the seventh inning.
“I still can't believe it, in the pouring rain against that team,” Garrison said. “I felt off that day. It was raining. I didn't even want to pitch that day. It turned right around.”
In his next start, Garrison merely spun a four-hitter a Woodford County, a team that soon went on a seven game winning streak and advanced all the way to the state semifinals.
His exploits made good on the promise of a junior season in which Garrison was 3-5 with a 3.55 ERA and drew nothing but tough assignments as the '1B' to fellow staff ace Zane Patton, usually facing district opponents in the road half of a series.
Not only a year older and a year wiser, Garrison put in time behind the scenes that set an example for teammates and kept his coaches on their toes.
“I've been here a long time, and there hasn't been a harder-working individual kid in our program than Joseph. He’s really deserving of what he's gonna get to do the next four years,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “I would be driving down the road, and after he pitched, I would have to go run Joseph out of the weight room. He got in trouble with the person that said he wasn't supposed to be in there, but I let Joseph in there to go lift. He started a yoga regimen this year, just went through a bunch of different things.”
Smith said Garrison's consistent positive influence, even on the six days of the week he wasn't pitching, were integral to the development of a Scott County lineup that was more than half occupied by freshmen and sophomore in most games.
“His attitude, his demeanor, it draws people towards him. The one thing as player I've seen change the most was his leadership towards the younger kids on our team, the kids that he took under his wing and talked to and mentored daily,” Smith said. “I saw him take hold of our younger kids and teach them how to go about the business of being a player. He learned how to go about the business of a player by training himself. I haven't seen anybody work as a hard as him.”
Sanders, who has won a state record 985 games in his 32 seasons at the Campbellsville helm, was one of many adults at Garrison's signing ceremony who spoke to his fellow Cardinals seated in the front row about the value of being a student-athlete and solid citizen.
While his pitching acumen and impressive development over the past two years got Garrison noticed, the Tigers' skipper said a strong grade-point average and a mature approach closed the deal.
“I've had the privilege to have some communication with Mr. Garrison, and I was impressed immediately with the way he handled himself and the way he conversed with me,” Sanders said. “A lot of guys you talk with, they're looking down at the floor or out the window, and you can't even understand what they're saying. He articulated questions, and we had a great conversation, so it shows a level of maturity and professionalism. The things I've heard about him only increase my belief that we've got a good one coming to Campbellsville in a couple months. I keep hearing about hard work, perseverance, team. Those are huge components in our program, and that will never change.”
Willard said his attempts to make Garrison the Cardinals' designated hitter on his off days are another indicator of the player's character. After batting only .182 in 22 at-bats, Garrison asked Willard to remove him from the lineup for the good of the team.
Putting the lion's share of his off-season preparation into being a PO — “pitcher only” — made Garrison an invaluable asset in Scott County's bank account without ever swinging a bat.
“If you saw Joseph as a seventh-grader and what he progressed to by the time he was a senior, it's just a testament to all of his hard work and everything that he's put in,” Willard said. “He was just our emotional leader every game. Especially when he got on the mound, we knew every time he was out there that we were gonna have a chance to win the game, and for the most part we did.”
Garrison did it all within being able to rear back and throw a fastball in the 80s or 90s, as is the norm for so many pitch at the top of Kentucky's elite high school staffs.
“To see a kid spot his pitches and throw them wherever he wanted to throw then at any given time he wanted to, that takes work,” Smith said. “It doesn't just happen overnight. He started that work from the time we started out work in the fall and winter until the time that he took the ball in the spring. That's why he's in the position that he's in today.”
Prior to the ceremony, Garrison's mother, Bridgett Johnson, adorned the chairs in the first two rows in the center of the auditorium with a colorful array of the uniforms he wore over the years.
Also intrigued by basketball for much of his youth, Garrison said baseball won out because of the cerebral aspect of being a pitcher and so much in charge of his team's destiny.
“It's a real mental challenge. That's all I can say about it. Before I go out to that mound, I just put a dog mindset on and just go out there and pitch,” Garrison said. “Baseball's always been it. Just the memories of high school baseball and this team. The bond that I have with everybody is amazing.”
Aside from playing travel baseball with friends in neighboring Woodford County, Garrison is an SC lifer and said that devotion to the Cardinals won't waver even as he dons a darker shade of red.
He believes his senior year was a building block to bigger, better things to a program that had to reload after two appearances in the state quarterfinals and four consecutive trips to regions in the latter half of the previous decade.
“It means a ton. I've had the pleasure of playing right now. People may not realize it. We may not be winning right now, but this is an elite program,” Garrison said. “These next couple years it's gonna definitely change. We're gonna get a ton of wins from these underclassmen.”
Speaking to soon-to-be sophomores Jack Willhite and Sebastian Arden and others about to take the baton, Smith urged them to follow Garrison's noble example.
“This can be you one day if you decide to take hold of what your career's gonna be and work at it,” he said. “This one's special to me because Joseph's going to my alma mater. The life lessons (Sanders) taught me I still use today. He always taught me to improvise and overcome. That's what Joseph does, and that's why this program is so fitting for Joseph to sign with, because you find a way to win.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Business Services
Online Poll
Would you support placing a windfall profits tax on oil companies?
A windfall profits tax is a one-time surtax levied on a company or industry when economic conditions result in large and unexpected profits.
You voted: