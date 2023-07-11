Two-fisted champ

Trace Willhoite displays both the ASUN regular season and conference tournament trophies won by his team this spring at Lipscomb University.

 Janet McClanahan
Whether it was the relatively peaceful pace of northern California or the tourist-trap hubbub of Massachusetts just a skip and a jump along the highway from Cape Cod, Trace Willhoite has spent the past several summers supplementing his spring collegiate baseball exploits with a busy June, July and August.
 

Tags

Recommended for you