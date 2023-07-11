Whether it was the relatively peaceful pace of northern California or the tourist-trap hubbub of Massachusetts just a skip and a jump along the highway from Cape Cod, Trace Willhoite has spent the past several summers supplementing his spring collegiate baseball exploits with a busy June, July and August.
This year, after a grueling but rewarding stretch that saw Willhoite win ASUN Conference regular-season and playoff titles with Lipscomb University, the Scott County High School product initially chose a more individual approach.
Willhoite made finishing up his business management degree and focusing on his own business as a prospect in the upcoming Major League Baseball amateur draft the seasonal priorities.
“I'm just staying in Nashville and working out with our trainer, trying to add some more strength and then working defensively with our staff,” Willhoite said. “It was just more of what aspects of my game can improve the most. I think the coaching staff and I kind of agree that some strength and some power would elevate my game a little more. We thought that would be more beneficial than going and playing another summer season after a long season this year.”
That changed in early July, when Willhoite received an invitation to play for the Chatham Anglers of the elite Cape Cod League. He made his debut for the Massachusetts club this past weekend.
In two years with the Bisons, Willhoite has left a permanent stamp on the program, slugging a school-record 34 home runs and counting. He spread those evenly over the 2022 and 2023 seasons while elevating his batting average 60 points to .309 as an encore.
Lipscomb, whose 36-26 campaign ended with an NCAA Regional loss at Clemson, proved the perfect fit for Willhoite after a semester at the University of Louisville, followed by two seasons at the junior college level with Northwest Florida State.
“I think mainly it was the relationships with the coaches. Every school has a draw that gets guys to come, and I think at Lipscomb it's relationship-building with the coaching staff and all the personnel in the athletic program,” Willhoite said.
Rare was the game when Willhoite couldn't turn around from third base or the on-deck circle and see his parents, Tim and April Cooper, or grandparents, Jim and Janet McClanahan, in the stands.
“Definitely I liked that it was a little bit closer to home than Northwest Florida, so it makes it a lot easier on the family to travel. It gives me the opportunity to go home a couple times a year and visit,” Willhoite said. “Also it's a Christian school, so that also played a factor. Faith being a part of school and a part of baseball was also an important thing that helped me decide to go here.”
Willhoite's post-secondary career coincided with two seismic shifts in college sports — COVID-19 and its partial cancellation of 2020 baseball, and the advent of name-image-likeness (NIL) legislation that allowed athletes to profit from their play.
The pandemic in particular was an uneasy development for Willhoite. It struck just after he gambled on himself and switched from a supporting role at Louisville to the heart of the lineup at Northwest Florida State, one of the premier junior college programs in the nation.
“When COVID happened and all we came home, it was a big question of am I gonna get to have another college baseball season or not?” Willhoite recalled. “That was a real possibility, was baseball gonna come back at first. When it did, I ended up deciding to go back to Northwest Florida for a year.”
A full 2021 season, even with many restrictions and requirements still in place, furnished a chance for Willhoite to showcase his skills and find a home for the third and final stage of his college journey.
“It was kind of a question of we're gonna play, but what's next after junior college?” Willhoite said. “When you get to junior college, it's a grind, and everybody's trying to make it out and make it to the Division I level. I had some different interest, and I think ultimately I ended up where I was supposed to end up.”
Willhoite committed to Louisville as a sophomore at Scott County, the same year he broke into the Cardinals' lineup and helped them to a second straight 11th Region title and berth in the KHSAA state quarterfinals.
He hadn't been on campus long before discovering the numbers game that typically prevails in a power conference program.
“After my first fall there, it was pretty evident that I needed to develop on the field, and the best way for me to do that was to get to play against competition that was that level,” Willhoite said. “Being able to go down to Northwest Florida and play elite-level, good college baseball and get the experience doing that I think was very beneficial for me. I got to get the experience against arms that ended up getting drafted.”
In the Sunshine State, Willhoite encountered an array of arms every bit as impressive as one that might be found in the ACC or SEC.
“Two years in a row playing against teams like Chipola and Florida Southwestern who had four, five, six arms get drafted each year was very beneficial for me as far as development,” Willhoite said. “Going into college, 90 was hard. Lexington area, if you're throwing 90 miles an hour, you're a flamethrower. When you get to Division I baseball that's just kind of a stock arm. And getting to see that every day, it forces you to have to get better quick. That was a big thing for me was I needed to develop, and that gave me the best opportunity to be on the field and do it at a high level.”
Willhoite grew into a prolific home run hitter as a senior at Scott County, but nothing compared to the distance and exit velocity Lipscomb's athletic department has touted on Twitter after seemingly every home run he's belted in the Bisons' purple and gold.
He has sculpted his 6-foot-3 frame to more than 200 pounds, although wisdom and experience probably have contributed even more heavily to Willhoite's power surge than the weight room.
“I think since high school the body has changed definitely. Not only that but the approach to hitting and the approach to the game mentally has definitely gotten a whole lot better,” Willhoite said.
“That plays a lot into what I'm trying to do on the field. Making things not so much really about the result, but what am I putting into the work that I'm trying to do to end up getting the results? Being more focused on the process of what goes into being successful rather than trying to achieve the result has been probably the most beneficial for me.”
Willhoite also turbo-boosted his totals of overall hits (51 to 68), doubles (nine to 17) and RBI (42 to 66) this past season.
Young hitters could learn volumes from Willhoite, who has discovered a three-pronged approach to that production.
“Working in the cages, if I want to hit home runs, let's just say if I want to hit the ball hard, I want to focus on having good bat speed, rotating well and having quality contact,” he said, “Focusing on those things individually while at Lipscomb has been a key part of what has gone into hitting those home runs. Just focusing on developing the building blocks of the swing and the mental approach for at bats has been huge for me.”
After playing at both corners of the infield, in right field and even pitching at Scott County, Willhoite has found a relatively static home at third base on the defensive side at Lipscomb.
“For now,” he quickly noted. “That can change at any moment. I'm trying to stay pretty versatile. Next year at Lipscomb if we have a whole lot of guys in the middle infield that are really good and I have to move over to first base, I've got no problem doing that. Like in high school that was my primary position. I have no problem moving positions. It's just trying to stay as versatile as I can as long as I can.”
Spoken like someone who knows that ability to move around could exponentially increase his value at the next level. Willhoite is eligible for the MLB draft, which will be held July 9 to 11 in Seattle and encompasses 614 total selections over 20 rounds.
He's also allowed to return to Lipscomb. With college athletes all earning an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID interruptions, Willhoite, who was listed as a sophomore on the Bisons' roster this spring, admittedly has lost track of where he stands.
“I think it's one (season remaining),” Willhoite said. “If things work out this year (with the draft), it would be amazing, If they don't, I'd go back to Lipscomb as a grad student and try to have a better year than I did this year. This year coming back I was just trying to have a better year than last year.”
Willhoite was one of several heavy hitters in the Lipscomb lineup, so it was never a surprise to see unfamiliar faces taking notes on behalf of major league franchises from behind the backstop.
He blocked out the distraction and stuck to the task at hand as best he could.
“I have an advisor. Doing the season I try to not worry about what went on with scouts or anything and just let them take care of that,” Willhoite said. “Honestly I don't have any idea right now what's gonna happen in the draft.”
During a Thursday morning interview with his hometown newspaper, the multi-tasking Willhoite had another detail on his mind and agenda. He had to finish one more paper to officially complete his bachelor's degree.
It prompted him to reflect on what has been paradoxically a long and winding journey that passed in the blink of an eye.
“Last year coming in I met some guys that were on the team, and some of them ended up graduating last year and were done last year. The rest of them are pretty much done after this year,” Willhoite said. “It's been cool to look back and see the different relationships. Three schools, there's been a lot of relationships built. I think the relationship side of baseball has definitely had the most impact. The relationships I've built over the past few years will last forever. That's an awesome thing baseball has done.”
Wherever he goes next, the close-knit, proud community where Willhoite cut his teeth on the diamond will travel with him.
“I love where I'm from, It's cool to be like, 'Yeah, I'm from Georgetown.' Not a lot of people know where that's at,” Willhoite said. “If you're from Kentucky, you might not know Georgetown, but you know Scott County because of Scott County High School and the name that brings within high school sports, It's been cool to represent the county, and hopefully that keeps going, because that's an awesome thing.”