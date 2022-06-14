HOLYOKE, Mass. — Led by a home run from Scott County High School product Trace Willhoite, the North Shore Navigators built a five-run lead and held on to edge past the Valley Blue Sox, 5-3, for their first win of the New England Collegiate Baseball League season on Saturday night at MacKenzie Stadium.
College baseball: Willhoite hammers first home run in New England summer circuit
- Special to the News-Graphic
-
- Updated
- Comments
North Shore improved to 1-3 after winning its first game of the young summer against a non-Coastal Division opponent. Valley slid back below .500 at 2-3.
While making the most of six hits, North Shore got another strong starting pitching performance as Todd Tringale (Dayton) pitched six shutout, one-hit innings with eight strikeouts. Two relievers bridged the gap from the Saugus native to Packy Bradley-Cooney (CCBC Essex) who worked around a leadoff walk and base hit to strike out the side in the ninth and secure a save.
Left fielder Willhoite (Lipscomb) hit a two-run home run, designated hitter Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) went 2-for-3 with a walk, and shortstop Max Viera (Northeastern) doubled and scored a pair of runs to lead the North Shore offense.
Tringale and Valley pitching counterpart Kevin Haynes (Sacramento State) combined for three innings of no-hit baseball to start the night, but the Navs broke the perfect game and no-hit bids in back-to-back plate appearances to begin the fourth inning.
After Viera reached on a fielding error and stole second, Willhoite blasted North Shore’s first home run of the summer deep and just inside the left-field foul pole.
Blasick continued the inning with a one-out single two batters later, but Haynes induced a fly ball and a strikeout to limit the damage to two runs.
Willhoite recently completed a freshman season at Lipscomb in which he tied the Bison’s single-season record for home runs with 17.
He started all 58 games for Lipscomb (35-23), primarily playing third base. Willhoite batted .250 with 42 RBI. He also belted nine doubles and walked 36 times, contributing to an on-base percentage of .365.
The much-traveled Willhoite has spent consecutive summers on opposite ends of the country.
He played his 2021 summer ball in Northern California with the Lincoln Potters.
Hill headed home, for now
The other former Scott County star playing summer ball in New England, Cam Hill, has left his team in the Cape Cod League, the Cotuit Kettleers, to begin preparing for his final season at Stetson University as a graduate student, the News-Graphic learned Monday.
Hill, a center fielder and leadoff hitter for the Hatters, will take advantage of his bonus season due to the COVID-19 pandemic while completing his master’s in business administration.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Business Services
Online Poll
Would you support placing a windfall profits tax on oil companies?
A windfall profits tax is a one-time surtax levied on a company or industry when economic conditions result in large and unexpected profits.
You voted: