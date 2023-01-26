Madison Darnell is now the all-time leading rebounder in Georgetown College women's basketball history.
The Russell native grabbed her 922nd career rebound with just over four minutes left in the third quarter of Georgetown's 85-37 win Saturday over Wilberforce.
Darnell surpassed Suzanne Pennington (1985-89) to grab the record. On the Tigers next possession, Darnell scored, allowing coach Jeff Nickel to call a timeout and let the team celebrate Darnell's accomplishment.
The Tigers’ defense in the game allowed Darnell to pile up the rebounds. Wilberforce (3-16, 0-15) made just 11 baskets and shot a mere 16 percent from the field.
Georgetown (13-8, 9-6) outscored Wilberforce in the third period by a wide 31-4 margin.
Izzy Lamparty ended the contest with a game-high 23 points. Erin Toller added 17 points and five steals.
The rout put GC back on track after a Thursday night loss at top-ranked Thomas More, 79-51.
AJ Stevenson topped the Tigers with nine points against the defending NAIA champions.
No. 10 Tiger men sweep weekend
Georgetown College avenged a one-sided loss from earlier in the season and ascended five spots to No. 10 in the NAIA men’s basketball poll with a 72-61 road win at Thomas More on Jan. 19.
Cam Brooks-Harris finished with 16 of his game high 21 points in the second half. He finished the night shooting 9-for-13 overall. Jake Ohmer added 19 points, while Kyran Jones tallied another double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Jones also did stellar work as the primary defender of Thomas More’s All-American, Reid Jolly, who finished with just 13 points on 6-for-21 shooting.
GC smashed Mid-South Conference newcomer Wilberforce, 102-67, on Saturday behind 23 points from Ohmer. Seth Johnson (14), Rashad Bishop (13), Drew LaMont (13) and Kyran Jones (12) rounded out the offensive leaders.
The Tigers (18-3, 12-3) traveled to Freed-Hardeman on Thursday night with a chance to take over first place in the Mid-South.