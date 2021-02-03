Everything is falling Eastern Kentucky University's way so far in its final Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball season.
Freshman Wendell Green Jr. banked in a three-pointer from the top of the key to force overtime, and then scored 10 points in overtime, leading EKU to an 86-82 road win at Jacksonville State on Tuesday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
It is EKU's ninth consecutive win, and it improves the Colonels to 14-2 (8-1 OVC).
EKU's tandem of former Scott County stars shone brightly once again. Junior Cooper Robb buried a barrage of early 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points. Michael Moreno added 15, including four threes to match Robb, and seven rebounds.
Eastern trailed by eight, 71-63, with just over five minutes to play in regulation. However, the Colonels went on a 7-0 run over the next four minutes and 13 seconds. A pair of free throws by Moreno capped the run and pulled EKU to within one, 71-70, with 30 seconds on the clock.
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams was fouled with 19 ticks remaining. He made both free throws to give the Gamecocks a three-point advantage, 73-70.
On EKU's ensuing possession, Green found himself deep off the top of the key with time dwindling and very few options. He hoisted a three-pointer with nine seconds left that banked in and tied it up.
JSU went up by two, 79-77, when Kayne Henry converted a three-point play with 3:35 on the clock in overtime. That is when EKU went on a decisive 8-0 run to seal the victory. The run included a clutch three-pointer from Green and ended with a Tariq Balogun put-back that made it 85-79 in favor of EKU with 14 seconds on the clock.
JSU pulled to within three on a three-pointer with nine seconds left, but Green sank a free throw on the other end to put it out of reach.
Green finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds.
The Colonels were 14-of-37 (38 percent) from three-point range in the win. It was their first game coming off a 12-day COVID pause.
GC men win sixth straight
Georgetown College started the second half with a 16-2 run and broke open a tight game Monday for its sixth consecutive Mid-South Conference men's basketball win, 72-51, over Freed-Hardeman University at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Derrin Boyd scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, staking the Tigers (13-3, 10-3) to a slim 35-33 lead. GC trailed by seven with 7:26 to go until intermission.
After sinking seven 3-pointers to stay afloat in the first half, Georgetown took advantage of Kyran Jones (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Michael Turay (six points, eight boards) in the paint to pull away.
Chucky Wilson added 11 points and six rebounds for GC. Jaquay Wales weaved seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Freed-Hardeman (11-7, 6-6) shot only 26.7 percent in the second half and 33.3 percent overall as Georgetown's recent defensive lockdown continued. The Tigers scored 21 points off turnovers.
John Musselwhite was the only scorer in double figures for SHU with 14.
The Tigers hit the road to Cumberland (Tennessee) and Lindsey Wilson on Thursday and Saturday.
Pikeville women complete sweep
A sluggish third quarter was Georgetown's downfall in an 81-72 women's basketball loss Monday at University of Pikeville, the Bears second victory over the Tigers in three days.
GC (3-9 overall, 2-8 Mid-South) led by six midway through the second quarter and trailed only 42-41 at the end of a fast-paced first half before UPike took control with a 22-14 gain in the third period.
The Tigers used a 10-0 run to get within a pair, 67-65, at the 5:11 mark of the fourth. Grace White and Callie Jackson each scored four points during the push, with an additional basket by Alexis Stapleton.
Consecutive hoops by Alexis Reed and Morgan Stamper helped Pikeville (13-6) pull away, fueling a 14-7 finishing kick.
White topped GC with 24 points and hauled down six rebounds. Jackson chalked up career-bests of 17 points and nine boards.
Reed led four Bears in double digits with 20. Brianna Burbridge (16), Sierra Feltner (15) and Stamper (13) supplemented the attack.