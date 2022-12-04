Georgetown College men's basketball handled its last two games outside the Mid-South Conference until the national tournament in March with the ease that was expected, sweeping the Central Bank Jim Reid Classic over Thanksgiving weekend.
GC heated up after a frosty start to rout Rust College of Holly Springs, Mississippi, 73-53, on Friday night at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
The Tigers also had no trouble with the quick turnaround to a Saturday noon tip-off, taking down Ohio University-Lancaster, 97-50.
Six of No. 8 Georgetown's first nine opponents have settled for fewer than 60 points.
Cam Brooks-Harris knocked down six 3-pointers and led GC (8-1) with 22. Drew LaMont and Jaquay Wales each added 13 points. Kyran Jones supplemented his six points with 13 rebounds.
After shooting 30.6 percent from the field and leading only 28-23 at the half, Georgetown picked it up to 53.3 percent post-intermission.
Davonte Craven paced Rust (2-7) with 18 points. Kaleb Hunt added 12.
Jabrion Spikes tallied three steals and Jones, LaMont and Tae Dozier two apiece for Georgetown, which frazzled Rust to the tune of 21 turnovers.
LaMont and Wales combined with Brooks-Harris for 11 threes.
Jones erupted for 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting to supplement 11 rebounds against Ohio-Lancaster. Georgetown pounded out a staggering 62-19 advantage om the glass, including 10 from Dozier and seven each by Seth Johnson, Rashad Bishop and Chan Riiny.
Johnson chipped in 13 points, LaMont 12 and Bishop 11 for the Tigers. Dozier dealt a career-high 11 of GC's 31 assists.
Bishop blocked four shots.
Women split two contests in Thomas More’s Costello event
The Julie Costello Memorial event in Crestview Hills gave Georgetown College women's basketball two games worth of experience in the same building where the Tigers will battle No. 1 Thomas More later this season.
The weekend produced mixed results. No. 18 GC overcame a modest halftime deficit to topple Asbury University, 70-60, on Friday, before falling to Southeastern (Florida) University in a 96-80 track meet on Saturday.
Izzy Lamparty led Georgetown (5-3) with 14 points and six rebounds against Asbury. Erin Toller tallied 13 points and seven boards, boosting the Tigers to a 52-33 advantage in the latter category.
Madison Darnell chalked up nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds for Georgetown, which overcame 36.8 percent shooting, including only 2-for-16 from 3-point range.
GC never trailed after Colon's layup to start the second half . The Tigers checked out with a 10-0 run after Asbury clawed within two, 53-51, early in the fourth quarter. Jordan Rogers started that getaway with a bucket. Lamparty provided four points in the explosion.
Trinity Shearer led all scorers with 21 points for the Eagles. Haleigh Releford added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Southeastern broke open a 49-45 game at the half with a 32-23 third-quarter gain, The aptly named Fire shot 51.4 percent on the afternoon, with the Tigers not far off the pace at 47.7 percent.
Lamparty (17) and Toller (16) again led the Georgetown attack. Colon and Darnell each tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.
AJ Stevenson knocked down three of the Tigers' eight 3-pointers. Gabby Suarez and Raegan Linster combined to hit seven of the Fire's 11 from beyond the arc.
Suarez combined 26 points with five assists. Linster logged 25 points. Josselin Greer added 15 and Emilia Sexton 13 for Southeastern.