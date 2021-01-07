Georgetown College backed up Rashad Bishop's tie-breaking basket to end the first half by scoring 16 of the first 18 points in second session and cruised at Campbellsville, 79-65, in a Monday afternoon Mid-South Conference contest.
Derrin Boyd led the Tigers (7-1 overall, 4-1 Mid-South Conference) with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kyran Jones, who launched the second-half run with a bucket, wound up with 16 points and established a new personal best with 20 rebounds.
GC also flaunted its new, second-semester look with big games from Carson Newsome (15 points, five assists) and Chucky Wilson (10 points, four assists).
Jaquay Wales added six points and four assists for the Tigers.
Boyd went 5-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc for No. 6 Georgetown, which sank 12 of its 29 tries from deep. Jones hit three and Wales two in the onslaught.
Taiveyhon Mason topped Campbellsville (6-4, 4-3) with 20 points on 9-for-25 shooting.
GC never trailed after a 7-0 start, but Campbellsville pulled even four times prior to Bishop's go-ahead basket. The Tigers' lead crested at 22 points, 67-45, on a Wilson 3-pointer with 9:34 left.
The Tigers stay on the road against Shawnee State (Thursday) and Thomas More (Saturday).
Unbeaten Saints hang on for 12-point win
It was a valiant Monday afternoon effort against undefeated, ninth-ranked Thomas More, but Georgetown women's basketball remains in search of its initial Mid-South Conference win of the season after a 73-61 defeat at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Lauren Boblitt brought 15 points off the bench to lead the Tigers (1-4, 0-3), who trailed 18-13 after one quarter and 35-28 at the half.
Boblitt hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half, helping GC keep Thomas More (11-0, 6-0) within single digits for most of the fourth quarter.
Jalynn Landversicht chalked up 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Alexis Stapleton (nine points) and Raegan Williams (eight) added to the balanced attack. Madison Darnell dished out seven assists and matched Grace White with a team-high six boards.
Zoie Barth (21 points), Courtney Hurst (14) and Taylor Clos (13) set the pace for the Saints, who were NCAA Division III champions in 2019 before moving to NAIA and the Mid-South last winter.